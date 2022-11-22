Chef Kevin Belton: Turkey Minestrone Soup and Mac & Cheese

Chef Kevin is in the kitchen turning turkey leftovers into soup plus Mac & Cheese 2.0

NEW ORLEANS — Macaroni and Cheese 2.0

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups shell pasta, uncooked

6 Tbsp. butter, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/4 cups milk

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

Dash of black pepper

12 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

green onions and parsley for garnish

Cooking spray

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare macaroni according to package directions. Drain.

Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over low. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, until smooth, about 1 minute. Increase heat to medium. Gradually whisk in milk; cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, about 15 minutes. Whisk in Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Add pasta and 2 cups of the cheese to sauce, and toss to combine. Transfer to a lightly greased 3-quart baking dish; top with remaining 1 cup cheese. Cut remaining 2 tablespoons butter into pieces, and dot pasta mixture with butter.

Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.

Garnish with green onions and parsley

Turkey Minestrone Soup

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion,diced

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced in rounds

2 celery stalks, sliced

6 garlic cloves, chopped

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme

6 cups turkey or chicken stock

1 can diced tomatoes

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. white pepper

1 cup small shell pasta

1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 –2 cups turkey meat

1 tsp. soy sauce

2 cups kale

2 cups kale
Garnish- fresh parsley, basil ribbons, lemon zest, drizzle olive oil and/or grated Parmesan

Directions

In a large pot, heat oil over med- high heat.

Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic and cook 6-8 minutes, stirring often, cooking until onion begins to brown, turning heat to medium if necessary.

Add Creole seasoning, thyme, 6 cups turkey stock, tomatoes, salt and pepper and bring to a boil.

Once boiling add 1 cup pasta, beans and turkey meat.

Cook 10 minutes, or until pasta is cooked. Add kale and stir to wilt.

Taste for salt, add soy sauce.

Divide among bowls, sprinkle with fresh parsley or basil ribbons, a drizzle of olive oil, lemon zest or grated Parmesan

