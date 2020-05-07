Chef Kevin Belton's air and oven-fried chicken recipe

NEW ORLEANS — Air Fried Chicken (Oven Fried Modification below) 4-6 chicken thighs, boneless 2-3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 2 eggs, beaten 1/2 cup buttermilk (or milk) 1/4 cup water 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 1 Tbsp. hot sauce 1 cup flour 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 1 Tbsp. salt 1 tsp. garlic powder Oil for spraying Season chicken with the 1-2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning. Set aside. Mix flour with 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, salt and garlic powder in a medium-sized bowl. Mix eggs, buttermilk, water, Worcestershire, and hot sauce in a separate medium-sized bowl. Dredge the chicken in flour and shake off the excess. Dip into the egg mixture, coating evenly. Then back into the flour and toss around to ensure full coating coverage. Spray the chicken with oil and place on the wire rack. Set the air fryer to 360 for 25 minutes or until you have an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Your cook time may vary, depending on the size of the chicken pieces.

If using an oven preheat to 400 degrees.

Place a wire rack on a foil lined sheet pan.

Oven Fried Chicken

Instead of dipping chicken in the flour the second time, dredge in 2 cups of seasoned bread crumbs shaking off excess. Place chicken on the wire rack . Cook in oven for 30-40 minutes or until you have an internal temperature of 165 degrees.



Note:

This recipe can be used for any type chicken part (like wings, breast or thighs), you are just going to want to cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.



Also for both the air fried and oven fried chicken, you can flip your pieces over half way through the cooking process.