Bacon Pie

4 large eggs

1 cup milk

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1 cup cheddar or Jack cheese, shredded

3 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 lb. breakfast sausage, cooked

1/4 cup bell pepper,diced

1/2 sweet onion, sliced thin

2 green onions, sliced

1 refrigerated pie crust

10 slices thick cut bacon

Syrup for brushing

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a large mixing bowl. Add the cheese, crumbled bacon,sausage, bell pepper, sweet onion, and green onions and stir to combine.



�Lay the pie crust in the bottom of a 9-inch pie dish.



�Pour the egg mixture into the pie pan. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the pie is firm enough to lay the bacon on.



�Weave the bacon into a lattice on top of a piece of parchment paper. Place bacon lattice on baking sheet and bake while cooking your pie until bacon is 3/4 of the way cooked (some people prefer their bacon really firm and crispy and others prefer it softer and less crispy. Make sure you do it to your taste).

Once pie is cooked, place bacon lattice on top of the pie, and brush with Steens syrup. Return the pie to the oven and bake for 5-10 minutes.



�Let the pie sit for 5 minutes before serving.

