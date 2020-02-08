Chef Kevin Belton's Beer Chili recipe

NEW ORLEANS —
National IPA day Beer Chili recipe
Preheat the oven to broil (500 degrees) Set an oven rack at the top, under the broiler.
Spread the chiles on a baking sheet and roast for 15-20 minutes, turning peppers every five minutes, until their skins are mostly blackened on all sides.
Put the peppers into a paper bag. Roll down the top of the bag and let them rest and steam for 15-20 minutes until the skins are loosened. Peel off skins, remove seeds and membranes,and chop.
Add the bacon grease and oil to a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, over medium-high heat.
Add the chopped chiles, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers and onions. Cook for 5 minutes or until the vegetables just start to become translucent.
Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Transfer all the sautéed vegetables to a bowl and set aside.
Add chili powder, cayenne, cumin, garlic, onion, paprika, salt and black pepper. Cook and stirring for 1 minute.