Chef Kevin Belton's bourbon-glazed pork chop recipe

Baked Pork Chops with Bourbon Glaze
Brine
- 1 quart warm water
- 3 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 2 sprigs fresh herbs, like rosemary and thyme
Pork Chops
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 4 boneless pork chops, around 1 inch thick
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
Bourbon Glaze
- 1/3 cup bourbon
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 3 - 4 Tbsp. light brown sugar, packed
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. fresh ginger grated
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. water
Directions
- Combine all brine ingredients in a large resealable plastic bag or large airtight container. Whisk until combined well. Add pork chops to brine, seal bag or container and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, or up to 8 hours.
- When using a bag, place the bag inside a baking dish in case the bag leaks.
- Add all bourbon glaze ingredients to a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and simmer for around 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl, then add to bourbon glaze and cook another 1-2 minutes, until thickened.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Remove pork from brine, rinse with cold water, and pat very dry. Discard brine.
- Season with Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and dried thyme.
- Add vegetable oil to a large oven-safe skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add seasoned pork chops and cook, without flipping or moving, for 2-3 minutes.
- Using tongs, flip pork chops over, and transfer the skillet to the preheated oven.
- Bake 5 minutes, then flip pork chops back over, return to the oven and bake another 4 minutes, until pork is cooked to 145 F degrees internally.
- Remove pork chops to a plate, and cover loosely with foil. Leave to rest for 5 minutes.
- Brush or spoon a bit of sauce over the top of each pork chop, then serve with the remaining sauce on the side.
Bacon Bourbon Brussel Sprouts
5-6 cups Brussels sprouts
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 4 Tbsp. Bourbon
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 6 bacon strips
Directions
- Bring a pan with water to a boil.
- First, take a thin strip of the bottom. Then you can remove the outer leaves. If you've got very big Brussels sprouts halve them. Wash the sprouts in a colander.
- Add the clean Brussels sprouts to the boiling water and let them cook for 5 minutes.
- Drain them in a colander and put them aside.
- In a saucepan add butter, brown sugar, Bourbon, cayenne pepper and sea salt.
- Bring to a boil on medium heat, then turn the heat low.
- Let it simmer, while stirring, for 2 minutes until the sugar dissolved. Turn off the heat.
- Add the bacon to a hot skillet and cook on medium heat until they're light brown. Some fat will be released too.
- Add the Brussels sprouts, turn on the heat to high, and stir-fry for 2 minutes.
- Add the Bourbon glaze and turn the heat low. Let simmer for 5 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and serve.