NEW ORLEANS — Buttermilk Biscuits

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, leveled

2 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup butter, cold and cubed

1 cup + 2 Tbsp. cold buttermilk, divided

2 tsp. honey

optional for brushing, 2 Tbsp. melted butter + 1 Tbsp. honey or just 2 Tbsp. melted butter

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl or in a large food processor.

Whisk or pulse until combined.

Add the cubed butter and cut into the dry ingredients with a pastry cutter or by pulsing several times in the processor.

Pulse until coarse crumbs form. If you used a food processor, pour the mixture into a large bowl.

Make a well in the center of the mixture.

Pour 1 cup of buttermilk on top and then the honey. Stir everything together until just about combined but do not overwork the dough. The dough will be very crumbly.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and gently mold it into a rough looking rectangle using your hands.

Fold one side into the center, then the other side. Turn the dough so it’s long horizontally.

Gently flatten. Repeat the folding again. Turn the dough so it’s long horizontally once more. Gently flatten.

Repeat the folding one more time.

Gently roll the dough out with a rolling pin until it’s about 3/4 inch thick. Cut into 3-inch circles. Re-roll any scraps until you have 9-10 biscuits.

Arrange in a 10-inch cast iron skillet or close together on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Make sure the biscuits touching.

Brush the tops with remaining buttermilk. Bake for 15 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown on top.

Remove from the oven and if you would like, brush with melted butter and honey mixture or just butter. Enjoy warm. Cover leftovers tightly and store at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

