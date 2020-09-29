Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chili Verde

Verde Sauce :

Chili:

Directions





- Preheat your oven to broil.



- Slice the peeled and rinsed tomatillos in half through the horizontal center (not up and down) and arrange on a lightly oiled baking dish with the skin sides up.



- Place the peppers on a separate lightly oiled baking sheet skin sides up.



- Bake the peppers and tomatillos about 12-15 minutes until skin side is blistering on both the tomatillos and peppers. Rotate the baking sheets if needed.



- Remove from heat and cool slightly. Only peel off the pepper skins and discard them.



- Add the tomatillos and peppers to a food processor. Process until smooth. Set aside.



- Heat a large pot to medium heat and add the olive oil.



- Season the pork shoulder with chili powder, cumin, Creole seasoning, and salt then sear the cubes a minute or 2 on each side, until each side is nicely browned, stirring periodically.



- Add the onions and stir. Cook about 5 minutes to soften.



- Stir in the garlic and oregano and cook another minute.



- Add the reserved verde sauce along with chicken stock. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce the heat and cover. Simmer for 2 hours until the pork is fork tender.



- Remove the chili verde from the heat and stir in the chopped cilantro and juice from 1 lime.



- Serve in bowls and top with your fixings - Extra limes, sliced jalapeno peppers, fresh chopped cilantro, crumbly white cheese, spicy chili flakes