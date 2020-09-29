Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chili Verde

NEW ORLEANS —
Verde Sauce :
2 lbs. tomatillos, husked and rinsed
2 poblano peppers, stemmed and sliced in half lengthwise
3-4 jalapeno peppers, stemmed and sliced in half lengthwise
Chili:
2 Tbsp. olive oil
3 lbs. boneless pork shoulder, cubed
2 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin,
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. salt
1 onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 Tbsp. oregano
1 cup chicken stock
½ cup cilantro, chopped
Juice from 1 lime
Extra limes sliced jalapeno peppers, fresh chopped cilantro, crumbly white cheese, spicy chili flakes, for serving and garnish
Directions
- Preheat your oven to broil.
- Slice the peeled and rinsed tomatillos in half through the horizontal center (not up and down) and arrange on a lightly oiled baking dish with the skin sides up.
- Place the peppers on a separate lightly oiled baking sheet skin sides up.
- Bake the peppers and tomatillos about 12-15 minutes until skin side is blistering on both the tomatillos and peppers. Rotate the baking sheets if needed.
- Remove from heat and cool slightly. Only peel off the pepper skins and discard them.
- Add the tomatillos and peppers to a food processor. Process until smooth. Set aside.
- Heat a large pot to medium heat and add the olive oil.
- Season the pork shoulder with chili powder, cumin, Creole seasoning, and salt then sear the cubes a minute or 2 on each side, until each side is nicely browned, stirring periodically.
- Add the onions and stir. Cook about 5 minutes to soften.
- Stir in the garlic and oregano and cook another minute.
- Add the reserved verde sauce along with chicken stock. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce the heat and cover. Simmer for 2 hours until the pork is fork tender.
- Remove the chili verde from the heat and stir in the chopped cilantro and juice from 1 lime.
- Serve in bowls and top with your fixings - Extra limes, sliced jalapeno peppers, fresh chopped cilantro, crumbly white cheese, spicy chili flakes