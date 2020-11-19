Chef Kevin Belton's chocolate peanut butter pie

Chef combines Oreos, chocolate, peanut butter and cream cheese into a delicious dessert.

NEW ORLEANS — Ingredients

25 OREO cookies

5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup peanut butter

1 1/4 cup confectioner sugar

16 oz. whipped topping

1/2 cup chocolate fudge topping

Toppings

creamy peanut butter

chocolate fudge

peanuts, (chopped)

OREO cookies, (chopped)

Directions

In a food processor, crush 25 OREO cookies. Add the melted butter and pulse until fully blended.

Place into a 9 inch pie dish and spread out and flatten using the bottom of a measuring cup to form a crust.

Place crust in fridge for 10 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, add cream cheese, 1 cup peanut butter and confectioners sugar. Use a hand or stand mixer to beat the ingredients until smooth and creamy. Add half the whipped topping and beat again to create the pie filling.

Remove crust from fridge, add the pie filling and spread out evenly using a spatula.

Heat up 1/2 cup of hot fudge in a glass bowl or mug, and microwave for 1 minute. Stir well. Pour the fudge over pie filling and use the back of a spoon to spread out evenly over top.

Place the pie in fridge for another 10 minutes.

Remove pie from fridge, add the other half of the whipped topping spreading it out evenly over top of the chocolate fudge layer.

Garnish the pie however you wish. I placed some peanut butter and chocolate fudge into sandwich bags, warmed them up in the microwave and cut a small corner off each. Then made horizontal and vertical stripes. I then chopped a couple OREO cookies and some peanuts to decorate the edges of the pie.

Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. You can make this dessert a day ahead of time.