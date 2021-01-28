Chef Kevin Belton's Chocolatey lasagna

Made with layers of Oreo crust, chocolate cheesecake mousse and chocolate pudding.

NEW ORLEANS — Oreo Crust:

36 Oreo cookies-ground

½ cup butter-melted

Hot Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse Layer:

½ cup butter-softened

8 oz. cream cheese-softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

5 envelopes of instant hot cocoa mix

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

Chocolate Pudding Layer:

2 (3.8 oz.) chocolate instant pudding mix

2 ¾ cups milk

1 cup mini marshmallows

Topping:

1 ¼ cups heavy whipping cream or 2 ½ cups whipped cream

2 Tbsp. powdered sugar

2 cups mini marshmallows

Chocolate syrup, Caramel Syrup or Nutella for serving

Directions:

To make the crust place whole Oreo cookies with the filling in a food processor and ground in fine crumbs. Stir in melted butter and press the mixture in the bottom of 13 x 9 inches casserole dish. Place in the fridge or freezer to firm while making next layer.

To make Hot Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse Layer, beat softened butter and cream cheese with vanilla and powdered sugar until creamy and smooth.

In another bowl beat heavy whipping cream and instant milk chocolate powder until stiff peaks form. Fold half of hot chocolate whipped cream in cheesecake mixture, then fold in another half, scraping the bottom of the bowl to incorporate everything well. Then, spread over the crust and set in the fridge or freezer to firm.

For pudding layer in a bowl whisk instant chocolate pudding mix and milk until it starts thickening. Stir in mini marshmallows and spread over hot chocolate mousse layer. Place in the fridge or freezer to set.

When pudding layer has set, make whipped cream. Beat heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream on top of pudding layer and place in the fridge for a few hours or better overnight.

Before serving scatter 2 cups of mini marshmallows over whipped cream.

Serve drizzled with melted chocolate, caramel syrup, Nutella or chocolate topping.