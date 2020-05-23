Chef Kevin Belton's citrus chicken power bowl

NEW ORLEANS —
Citrus Chicken Power Bowl
Ingredients
2 lbs chicken thighs, sliced into strips
1 bunch broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced
slices orange, cut in half
Lime wedges for garnish
2 green onions sliced, for garnish
Fresh parsley minced, for garnish
Honey Mustard Marinade
ingredients
1/3 cup honey
1/3 cup orange juice fresh is best if possible
2 Tbsp brown sugar
3 Tbsp Creole mustard
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
3/4 Tbsp Creole seasoning
4 cloves garlic minced
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Directions
Slice chicken into strips. Add all marinade ingredients to a bowl, whisk to combine and pour into. zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag and seal, pressing out any excess air.
Rotate the bag around a bit to make sure all the chicken pieces are coated in the marinade. Place bag on a plate and refrigerate up to 8 hours.
Pour entire contents of the bag into a large skillet and heat over med-high heat until the mixture comes to a bubble. Reduce heat to med-low and simmer uncovered, for about 25-30 minutes, until most of the liquid cooks off, leaving a loose glaze.
The last 5 minutes or so, add in the broccoli, bell pepper, jalapeno and orange slices and let them cook in the glaze. Remove chicken, veggies and oranges to a plate.
Serve over rice.
Garnish with sliced green onions, minced parsley and lime wedge.
Note: instead of rice, you can use quinoa, cauliflower rice, polenta or grits (but Monica is gonna eat this over rice for sure).
Almond Joy Power Balls
2 cups dates, pits removed
2 cups almonds
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes (reserve 1/2 cup for rolling)
1/4 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1–2 Tbsp. almond milk
Put 1/2 cup of coconut flakes into the food processor and process to break up flakes slightly (about 1 minute). Do not over-process.
Remove flakes and set aside.
Place dates in the food processor and process until they have broken up and come together into a ball.
Break up date ball and add in almonds, cocoa powder, 1/4 cup of coconut flakes and sea salt.
Process for several minutes and scrape down the sides as needed.
�Add vanilla extract and 1 Tbsp. of almond milk.
Process until mixture comes back together into a ball. If it doesn’t do this, add in 1 more tablespoon of almond milk.
Remove mixture from the food processor and roll into 2 dozen balls.
Roll each ball in the reserved coconut flakes.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for several weeks.