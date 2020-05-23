Chef Kevin Belton's citrus chicken power bowl

Chef Kevin whipped up a protein and veggie-rich power bowl with citrus chicken.

NEW ORLEANS — Citrus Chicken Power Bowl



Ingredients

2 lbs chicken thighs, sliced into strips

1 bunch broccoli florets

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced

slices orange, cut in half

Lime wedges for garnish

2 green onions sliced, for garnish

Fresh parsley minced, for garnish

Honey Mustard Marinade

ingredients

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup orange juice fresh is best if possible

2 Tbsp brown sugar

3 Tbsp Creole mustard

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

3/4 Tbsp Creole seasoning

4 cloves garlic minced

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions

Slice chicken into strips. Add all marinade ingredients to a bowl, whisk to combine and pour into. zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag and seal, pressing out any excess air.

Rotate the bag around a bit to make sure all the chicken pieces are coated in the marinade. Place bag on a plate and refrigerate up to 8 hours.

Pour entire contents of the bag into a large skillet and heat over med-high heat until the mixture comes to a bubble. Reduce heat to med-low and simmer uncovered, for about 25-30 minutes, until most of the liquid cooks off, leaving a loose glaze.

The last 5 minutes or so, add in the broccoli, bell pepper, jalapeno and orange slices and let them cook in the glaze. Remove chicken, veggies and oranges to a plate.

Serve over rice.

Garnish with sliced green onions, minced parsley and lime wedge.

Note: instead of rice, you can use quinoa, cauliflower rice, polenta or grits (but Monica is gonna eat this over rice for sure).

Almond Joy Power Balls

2 cups dates, pits removed

2 cups almonds

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes (reserve 1/2 cup for rolling)

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1–2 Tbsp. almond milk

Put 1/2 cup of coconut flakes into the food processor and process to break up flakes slightly (about 1 minute). Do not over-process.

Remove flakes and set aside.

Place dates in the food processor and process until they have broken up and come together into a ball.

Break up date ball and add in almonds, cocoa powder, 1/4 cup of coconut flakes and sea salt.

Process for several minutes and scrape down the sides as needed.

�Add vanilla extract and 1 Tbsp. of almond milk.

Process until mixture comes back together into a ball. If it doesn’t do this, add in 1 more tablespoon of almond milk.

Remove mixture from the food processor and roll into 2 dozen balls.

Roll each ball in the reserved coconut flakes.