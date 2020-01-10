Chef Kevin Belton's Cowboy cookies

Pecans, oats, chocolate chips and coconut flakes - mmmm....

NEW ORLEANS — These are hearty cookies, great for a lunchbox or to enjoy any ole time. So good with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee.

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 Tbsp. baking soda

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups light-brown sugar, packed

3 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups sweetened flake coconut

2 cups chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in bowl.

In 8-quart bowl, beat butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, 1 minute. Gradually beat in sugars to combine, 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Beat in vanilla.

Stir in flour mixture until just combined. Add chocolate chips, oats, coconut and pecans.

For each cookie, drop a heaping tablespoon of cookie dough onto a parchment paper lined baking sheets, spacing at least 3 inches apart.