Chef Kevin Belton's Cowboy cookies

NEW ORLEANS — These are hearty cookies, great for a lunchbox or to enjoy any ole time. So good with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee.
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1 Tbsp. baking soda
1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups light-brown sugar, packed
3 eggs
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
3 cups semisweet chocolate chips
3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
2 cups sweetened flake coconut
2 cups chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in bowl.
In 8-quart bowl, beat butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, 1 minute. Gradually beat in sugars to combine, 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Beat in vanilla.
Stir in flour mixture until just combined. Add chocolate chips, oats, coconut and pecans.
For each cookie, drop a heaping tablespoon of cookie dough onto a parchment paper lined baking sheets, spacing at least 3 inches apart.
Bake in 350 degree oven for 14 to 20 minutes, until edges are lightly browned (unless you like your cookies crispier) rotate cookies halfway through depending on your oven. Remove cookies to rack to cool.