Chef Kevin Belton's ham and corn chowder

NEW ORLEANS — Corn and Ham Chowder - I took Thanksgiving ham (as well as turkey) cut them up, portioned them out and froze those portions in freezer bags. And now I just take them out as needed to use like in this chowder. I even froze the hambone which Monica is going to make her Potato soup and the turkey carcass for stock. No waste.
Ingredients
4 Tbsp. butter
2 cups onions, chopped
1/2 celery, chopped
1 cup red bell pepper
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1-1/2 lbs. Yukon potatoes, cubed
4 cups ham, cubed
3 cups chicken stock
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 cups whole milk
2 cups cheddar Jack cheese, shredded
1 cup sour cream
3 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
In a pot melt butter on medium high, add onions, celery, and bell pepper cooking 3-5 minutes until tender. Stir in garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, potatoes, and ham and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in stock, bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes.
In a small measuring cup, mix cornstarch and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Add corn, cook on medium heat 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese, sour cream and parsley until cheese is melted. Serve with French bread or crackers.
RELATED: Recipe: Chef Kevin's Holiday Ham