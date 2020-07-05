NEW ORLEANS —

Chef Kev’s Homemade BBQ Sauce

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup Steens syrup

3 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. liquid smoke

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Cayenne pepper for extra heat, if desired

Whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan.

Cook over medium-high heat until the sauce reaches a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes or until the sauce has slightly thickened.

Use the sauce immediately or refrigerate in a sealed container for a few weeks.

Low and Slow Oven Roasted Ribs

2 slabs baby back pork ribs

Preheat your oven to 275 degrees.

Remove the membrane covering the bone side of each slab. To do this, slide knife under the membrane anywhere along the rack. Lift and loosen it with the knife until you can grab it with a paper towel. Pull it off the ribs; but if it breaks, use the knife to restart at another section.�



Place two large pieces of foil (stacked) on a baking sheet.

Rub one of the rib racks with your favorite rub on both sides then place the rack meat- side down on the foil.

Place another two layers of foil on top of the rack. Pinch foil together all around the sides to create a "package."

Repeat with the other rack of ribs, dry rub and foil.

Place both baking sheets of ribs into the preheated oven. Bake for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or until ribs are falling-apart tender.

Open up the rib packages, gently transfer the ribs to a cutting board and cut into one or two-rib chunks.

Drizzle with barbecue sauce.

You can either return the ribs to the oven at this point and place them under the broiler to get a nice, caramelized barbecue sauce on your ribs... or you can transfer them to a pre-heated grill and grill for a few minutes.