Chef Kevin Belton's Red Velvet Cake recipe

Santa has a new request for the snack he gets when he sneaks into your home on Christmas.

NEW ORLEANS — COOKIE CAKE

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 tsp. vinegar

1 1/2 Tbsp. red food coloring

2 1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. baking soda

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. sprinkles, plus more for garnish

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 9" cake pan with parchment. Grease all sides.

In a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add egg, vanilla, vinegar, and red food coloring and mix until well combined.

In another medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt, then add to wet ingredients and mix until combined.

Stir in sprinkles and refrigerate cookie dough 15-30 minutes.

Evenly press dough into cake pan.

Bake until edges are firm, 18 to 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool completely in cake pan, then transfer to serving plate.

Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Slowly add half the powdered sugar and mix until combined, then add vanilla and remaining powdered sugar and mix until smooth.