Chef Kevin's Sheet Pan Shawarma recipe

Sheet Pan Shawarma
Ingredients
- 1½ lbs. chicken thighs, boneless
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1½ tsp. smoked paprika
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. ground turmeric
- 1 tsp. fine salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 red onion, thinly
- 2 bell peppers, any color, sliced
- 4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 small cucumber, diced
- Cooked rice for serving
- Handful of chopped, fresh cilantro
- ⅓ cup. cilantro dressing
Directions
- Place the chicken in a zip-top bag or container with a lid. Combine the garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika, turmeric, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add olive oil and lemon juice and stir to combine.
- Pour the marinade over chicken and massage to coat well. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 48 hours.
- When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard any excess marinade. Place the chicken in a single layer on one end of the baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.
- While the chicken is baking, make the homemade Lime-cilantro dressing.
- After 15 minutes, remove the pan from the oven. Add the peppers and onions to the baking sheet on the end opposite the chicken. Sprinkle veggies with a pinch of salt.
- Return the pan to the oven. Bake an additional 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and veggies are tender.
- Remove thee pan from the oven. Serve the chicken and peppers over rice along with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers drizzled with cilantro dressing. Garnish with cilantro.
Cilantro Dressing
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup avocado oil mayonnaise
- 1 garlic clove, smashed
- 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 lime, juiced
Directions
Place ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Adjust salt to taste.
Freezing Fresh Herbs in Olive Oil
You need
Fresh herbs
Olive oil
- Wash herbs and shake off the excess water or let them dry for a bit until the water is off them. Chop the herbs down to the size you’d like to use later when cooking with these herb cubes.
- Add chopped or whole herbs to ice cube tray. Be careful not to overfill them so there is room for the oil.
- Cover the herbs in olive oil and fill almost up to the top of the molds. Use a fork to press the herbs down and make sure they are covered in the oil to prevent freezer burn. Then put in the freezer and freeze for several hours or until solid. Pop them out of the molds and store in a plastic bag in freezer until ready to use.