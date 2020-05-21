Chef Kevin Belton's Summertime Gazpacho

Recipe
6 ripe tomatoes, peeled & chopped
1 cup red onion, finely chopped
1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded, chopped
1 cup red bell pepper (or green) seeded & chopped
3/4 cup celery, finely chopped
1 cup corn, fresh off cob
1-2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
2 green onions, sliced thin
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. sugar
Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
1 Tbsp.hot sauce
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 cups tomato juice or crushed tomatoes
1 lb. shrimp, cooked (optional)
Directions
Place all ingredients in a large bowl.
Use an immersion blender or blend in batches, to desired smoothness.
I prefer gazpacho somewhat chunky, so only pulse a few times in the blender.
Adjust seasonings to taste.
Place in a non-reactive container to store. Chill several hours or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.
Serve with shrimp if desired.