Chef Kevin Belton's Thanksgiving pizza recipe

Wondering what to do with that leftover turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving Pizza

Ingredients

1 pizza crust (recipe below)

½ cup turkey gravy

2 cups mozzarella or gruyere cheese, shredded

⅓ cup mashed potatoes

½ cup stuffing

1 cup Turkey, diced

½ cup cranberry sauce

parsley, fresh chopped or garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place pizza dough on a baking pan covered with thin layer cornmeal.

Spread gravy over the crust. Add toppings: dollops of mashed potatoes and stuffing, Turkey and cranberry sauce. Then top with cheese.

Bake at 425 degrees for 13-15 minutes, or until crust is fully baked and cheese is melty and starting to brown.

Garnish with parsley and serve.

Pizza Dough

2-2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour OR bread flour, divided

1 packet instant yeast

1 1/2 tsp sugar

3/4 tsp. salt

1/8-1/4 tsp garlic powder and/or dried basil leaves optional

2 Tbsp. olive oil + additional

3/4 cup warm water

Directions

Combine 1 cup of flour, instant yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl. If desired, add garlic powder and dried basil at this point as well.

Add olive oil and warm water and use a wooden spoon to stir well very well.

Gradually add another 1 cup of flour. Add any additional flour as needed, stirring until the dough is forming into a cohesive, elastic ball and is beginning to pull away from the sides of the bowl. The dough will still be slightly sticky.

Drizzle a separate, large, clean bowl generously with olive oil and use a pastry brush to brush up the sides of the bowl.

Lightly dust your hands with flour and form your pizza dough into a round ball and transfer to your olive oil-brushed bowl. Use your hands to roll the pizza dough along the inside of the bowl until it is coated in olive oil, then cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and place it in a warm place.

Allow dough to rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. If you intend to bake this dough into a pizza, preheat your oven to 425 degrees so that it will have reached temperature once your pizza is ready to bake.

Once the dough has risen, use your hands to gently deflate it and transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead briefly until smooth, about 3-5 times.

Use your hands or a rolling pin to work the dough into 12" circle.�

Transfer dough to a parchment paper lined pizza pan and pinch the edges or fold them over to form a crust.

Drizzle additional olive oil, about a tablespoon over the top of the pizza and use your pastry brush to brush the entire surface of the pizza with olive oil.

Use a fork to poke holes all over the center of the pizza to keep the dough from bubbling up in the oven.