Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Chef Kevin's Unwrapped Egg Roll

1-pound ground pork

1 head cabbage thinly sliced

½ onion medium, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

¼ cup soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons chicken broth

Creole seasoning to taste

2 stalks of green onion, sliced

Brown ground pork in a large pan or wok over medium heat.

Ensure cabbage and onion is thinly sliced into long strands.

Add sesame oil and onion to pan with browned ground pork. Mix together and continue cooking over medium heat.

Mix soy sauce, garlic, ground ginger, and jalapeno together in a small bowl. Once onions have browned, add the sauce mixture to the pan.

Immediately add the cabbage mixture to the pan and toss to coat the vegetable and evenly distribute ingredients. Add chicken broth to the pan and mix. Continue cooking over medium heat for three minutes, stirring frequently.

Garnish with salt, pepper, and green onion.

