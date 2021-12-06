Chef Kevin Belton's White Lasagna Soup recipe

You want to warm up with a hearty soup? Chef Kevin has just what the doctor ordered for you.

NEW ORLEANS — It doesn't seem like it but it will eventually get cold here and you may want some soup to warm you up. Chef Kevin Belton has his take on a lasagna soup.

White Lasagna Soup

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 onion, chopped

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. thyme

1 Tbsp. fresh basil

2 tsp. oregano

6 cups chicken stock

1 lb. chicken thighs, boneless and cubed

8 lasagna noodles broken into pieces

4-6 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped

1 cup coconut milk, heavy cream, or whole milk

1 cup Italian blend cheese, shredded

1/2 cup parmesan, grated

2 oz. prosciutto, torn

Creole seasoning

Red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and black pepper

Directions

Melt the butter and flour together in a large pot.

Cook 1-2 minutes, then add the onion, mushrooms, thyme, basil, oregano, and garlic, stirring to combine.

Stir in the chicken stock.

Add the chicken and season with Creole seasoning, chili flakes, salt, and pepper.

Cover and cook over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, until the chicken is cooked. Shred the chicken if desired.

Bring the soup to a boil over high heat. Stir in the noodles, spinach, and cream. Let cook on high until the noodles are soft, about 8 minutes.

Stir in the cheeses until melted. If the soup is too thick, add additional stock to thin.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the prosciutto in a single layer. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the prosciutto is crisp.