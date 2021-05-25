Chef Kevin: Hamburger steaks with gravy and garlic mashed potatoes

Onion Mushroom Gravy



1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup flour

1 large onion, chopped

2 cup beef stock

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced



In a large bowl, combine all the patty ingredients except for the flour and olive oil. Mix well.



Shape into 4 to 6 hamburger patties all the same size.



In the flour you set aside, dip each patty so both sides are coated.



In a large, deep skillet on medium heat, heat the olive oil and place each of the patties in the pan.



Cook until browned on both sides, remove and set aside. Reserve pan drippings for the gravy.



In the pan with the drippings, add sliced onion, cook over medium heat until lightly caramelized, stirring often.



In a separate skillet, heat oil, and add flour cooking to dark tan color. Add beef stock, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire stirring until well combined.



Pour this mixture into the skillet with the onions and stir constantly until the mixture thickens.



Return cooked hamburger steaks to the skillet flipping to coat each side with gravy. Make sure the gravy is absorbed on both sides.



Add sliced mushrooms and reduce heat to a low simmer.



Cook, covered for about 20 minutes being sure to flip burgers to keep them coated in gravy.



