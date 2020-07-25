x
Chef Kevin Belton's Frozen Red Wine Pops | National Wine and Cheese Day

Anticipating National Wine and Cheese Day, Chef Kevin Belton makes a cold treat wine lovers can enjoy on a hot day.

NEW ORLEANS —

Red Boozy Pops

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 cup lime soda
  • 1 lime juiced
  • 2 tsp honey

Instructions

  • Pour wine and 1/2 cup sparkling water into a bowl.
  • In a small measuring cup or bowl add honey, lime juice and the rest of the soda. 
  • Pour at once into a small saucepan over medium heat and heat it for 5 minutes to make simple syrup. 
  • Add the simple syrup to the wine mixture and stir well.
  • Pour into popsicle molds or bags, leaving about an inch for expansion. 
  • Freeze 8-10 hours but preferably overnight.
White Boozy Pops

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 cup lime soda
  • 4 strawberries chopped and muddled
  • 2 tsp honey

Instructions

  • Pour wine and 1/2 cup sparkling water into a bowl.
  • In a small measuring cup or bowl add honey, muddled or crushed strawberries and the remaining soda. 
  • Pour these ingredients at once into a small saucepan over medium heat and heat it for 5 minutes to make simple syrup.
  • Add the simple syrup to the wine mixture and stir well.
  • Pour the mixture into popsicle bags or molds. Make sure to leave about 1 inch for expansion.  
  • Freeze a minimum of 8-10 hours or until frozen.

Fruity Yogurt Pops

Ingredients

  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 2 Tbsp. honey or agave syrup
  • 2 cups blueberry or strawberry Greek yogurt

Instructions 

  • Blend the blueberries in a food processor or blender on high speed until nearly liquified into a smoothie-like consistency. 
  • Pour the thick blueberry liquid into a large bowl. 
  • Stir in the agave/honey. 
  • Add the yogurt and very gently mix everything together. The mixture will be thick. 
  • Taste it. 
  • If you want it sweeter, you can add a little more agave/honey.
  • Pour mixture evenly into each popsicle mold. If your popsicle mold has slots for sticks, you can insert them before freezing – if not, freeze for 2 hours, then put a wooden popsicle stick in the middle.
  • Continue to freeze for an additional 4-6 hours or overnight.
  • Run popsicle molds under warm water to easily remove.

