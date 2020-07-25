Chef Kevin Belton's Frozen Red Wine Pops | National Wine and Cheese Day

NEW ORLEANS —
Red Boozy Pops
Ingredients
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 cup lime soda
- 1 lime juiced
- 2 tsp honey
Instructions
- Pour wine and 1/2 cup sparkling water into a bowl.
- In a small measuring cup or bowl add honey, lime juice and the rest of the soda.
- Pour at once into a small saucepan over medium heat and heat it for 5 minutes to make simple syrup.
- Add the simple syrup to the wine mixture and stir well.
- Pour into popsicle molds or bags, leaving about an inch for expansion.
- Freeze 8-10 hours but preferably overnight.
White Boozy Pops
Ingredients
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 cup lime soda
- 4 strawberries chopped and muddled
- 2 tsp honey
Instructions
- Pour wine and 1/2 cup sparkling water into a bowl.
- In a small measuring cup or bowl add honey, muddled or crushed strawberries and the remaining soda.
- Pour these ingredients at once into a small saucepan over medium heat and heat it for 5 minutes to make simple syrup.
- Add the simple syrup to the wine mixture and stir well.
- Pour the mixture into popsicle bags or molds. Make sure to leave about 1 inch for expansion.
- Freeze a minimum of 8-10 hours or until frozen.
Fruity Yogurt Pops
Ingredients
- 2 cups blueberries
- 2 Tbsp. honey or agave syrup
- 2 cups blueberry or strawberry Greek yogurt
Instructions
- Blend the blueberries in a food processor or blender on high speed until nearly liquified into a smoothie-like consistency.
- Pour the thick blueberry liquid into a large bowl.
- Stir in the agave/honey.
- Add the yogurt and very gently mix everything together. The mixture will be thick.
- Taste it.
- If you want it sweeter, you can add a little more agave/honey.
- Pour mixture evenly into each popsicle mold. If your popsicle mold has slots for sticks, you can insert them before freezing – if not, freeze for 2 hours, then put a wooden popsicle stick in the middle.
- Continue to freeze for an additional 4-6 hours or overnight.
- Run popsicle molds under warm water to easily remove.
