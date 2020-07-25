Chef Kevin Belton's Frozen Red Wine Pops | National Wine and Cheese Day

Blend the blueberries in a food processor or blender on high speed until nearly liquified into a smoothie-like consistency.

Pour the thick blueberry liquid into a large bowl.

Stir in the agave/honey.

Add the yogurt and very gently mix everything together. The mixture will be thick.

Taste it.

If you want it sweeter, you can add a little more agave/honey.

Pour mixture evenly into each popsicle mold. If your popsicle mold has slots for sticks, you can insert them before freezing – if not, freeze for 2 hours, then put a wooden popsicle stick in the middle.

Continue to freeze for an additional 4-6 hours or overnight.