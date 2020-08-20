x
Try Chef Kevin Belton's Raspberry Lemonade Bars for National Lemonade Day

A treat that is as appealing to the eye as it is to try, the Raspberry Lemonade Bars have fresh raspberries baked right in.

NEW ORLEANS — Celebrating and embracing National Lemonade Day on Thursday, Chef Kevin Belton said he was excited to make Raspberry Lemonade Bars. 

Chef Kevin Belton's Raspberry Lemonade Bars' pink glaze and red raspberry flakes are a true representation of how tart and sweet this treat is.

Raspberry Lemonade Bars 

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • zest 1/2 lemon
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4-1 cup fresh raspberries

Glaze ingredients:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. seedless raspberry jam
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • Zest 1/2 lemon

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Prepare an 8x8 square pan by spraying it with non-stick spray. 
  • In a large bowl combine butter, sugar, eggs, lemon juice, salt and zest. You can mix it by hand but I used a hand mixer.  
  • Add flour and mix until just combined.  
  • Then add fresh raspberries and stir in by hand. 
  •  Pour into prepared pan and spread into an even layer.  
  • Bake for around 25- 30 minutes or until edges are brown the middle is set.
  • Do not over bake. 
  • Let it cool.
  • While the bars are cooling, combine the glaze ingredients and whisk them together.  
  • Pour it over the cooled bars and spread out into an even layer over the top.
  • Let the glaze set up for at least 20 minutes. 
  • Cut into squares and serve.  
  • Store at room temperature or in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
