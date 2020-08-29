Try Chef Kevin Belton's Chop Suey Recipe

It cook's fast, but prepping ingredients might take some time.

NEW ORLEANS — The origin stories of Chop Suey — as it's now known in the U.S.— are hotly debated, but it's always accredited to Chinese immigrants in America.

Chef Kevin Belton said he loves the bouquet of flavors available in Chinese cuisine, and Chop Suey is a good way to expose people to those flavors.

Chop Suey — which means leftovers — is a good demonstration of many of those flavors because it uses a wider variety of them, allowing people in New Orleans and elsewhere to enjoy the Chinese flavors thousands of miles away from where it was perhaps first cooked and shared.

Chop Suey goodness as seen on Chef Kevin Belton's Facebook Live broadcast. He loves a crunch, so his recipe includes fried wonton noodles and nuts.

Chop Suey

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. oyster sauce

1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch

1 lb. chicken, boneless cut into small pieces

2 celery ribs diagonally cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

6 oz snow peas diagonally cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1/2 lb bok choy, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices (leaves and ribs separately)

2 carrots, cut into matchsticks

1/4 lb mushrooms cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1 onion, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips

1/4 lb mung bean sprouts, rinsed and drained

1 (5-oz) can sliced water chestnuts

1 (5-oz) can sliced bamboo shoots

1/4 cup chicken broth

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Stir together garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, soy sauce, salt and 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch in a bowl.

Stir in chicken and marinate 15 minutes.

Keep cut vegetables separate.

Heat a wok over high heat until a bead of water dropped onto the cooking surface evaporates immediately.

Drizzle vegetable oil around the side of the wok,

Stir-fry celery, bok choy ribs, and carrots, seasoning with salt, until crisp-tender.

Transfer to a large bowl.

Reheat wok drizzle with oil and stir-fry remaining vegetables, seasoning with salt.

Transfer vegetables to bowl.

Stir together chicken broth, 1 teaspoon oyster sauce and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.

Reheat wok over high heat until a bead of water evaporates immediately.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon vegetable oil around side of wok, then stir-fry chicken until just cooked through.

Return all vegetables to wok and toss. Make a well in center, then stir broth mixture and add to well. Bring sauce to a boil, undisturbed, then stir to combine with chicken, and vegetables. Serve immediately with cooked rice.

