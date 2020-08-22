Try Chef Kevin Belton's Peach Tea and Peach Buckle for National Peach Month

NEW ORLEANS — Proud of all the things produced here in Louisiana, Chef Kevin Belton chose to show off peaches in the form of a Peach Buckle with a tart Sour Cream Whipped Cream topping for National Peach Month.
Here's what you're going to need:
Peach Buckle:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 peaches pitted and thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup brown sugar packed
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp. almond extract
Sour cream whipped topping:
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp powdered sugar
Peach Tea:
- Peach Syrup:
- 1 cup Sugar
- 1 cup Water
- 2-3 sliced fresh peaches
Tea:
- 3 Tea Bags
- 6 cups Water
Here's how to put it all together:
Peach Buckle:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Melt the butter in a 10 inch cast iron skillet.
- Put the peaches in a bowl and sprinkle them with the granulated sugar. Let sit.
- In your main mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Try to get out any large lumps in the sugar
- Whisk the egg and buttermilk together and add it to the bowl, along with the melted butter and extract.
- Whisk to combine, but don't overbeat.
- Pour the batter into the skillet, and then top with the peach slices and any juices.
- Sprinkle the top with raw or sanding sugar if you like.
- Bake in the center of the oven for about 50 minutes until golden and set.
- Cover loosely with foil toward the end of cooking if the top seems to be browning too quickly.
- You can do a toothpick test if you like, but keep in mind that a buckle, like a brownie, is best when moist inside and not over baked.
- Serve warm with topping of your choice.
- To make the whipped sour cream topping, whip the sour cream, heavy cream, and sugar until it holds soft peaks.
Peach Tea:
- Bring syrup ingredients to boil. Then reduce heat to medium.
- Crush peach slices as you stir to dissolve sugar.
- Turn off heat cover and let sit for 30 minutes.
- Boil water and brew tea letting steep 5 minutes.
- Remove tea bags and refrigerate tea.
- Strain syrup through a fine strainer to remove fruit pieces.
- Add syrup to tea and serve over ice.
More recipes:
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.