Try Chef Kevin Belton's Peach Tea and Peach Buckle for National Peach Month

For National Peach Month, Chef Kevin is making a Peach Buckle and Peach Tea.

NEW ORLEANS — Proud of all the things produced here in Louisiana, Chef Kevin Belton chose to show off peaches in the form of a Peach Buckle with a tart Sour Cream Whipped Cream topping for National Peach Month.

Here's what you're going to need:

Peach Buckle:

1/2 cup butter

3 peaches pitted and thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup brown sugar packed

1 egg

3/4 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. almond extract

Sour cream whipped topping:

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp powdered sugar

Peach Tea:

Peach Syrup: 1 cup Sugar 1 cup Water 2-3 sliced fresh peaches



Tea:

3 Tea Bags

6 cups Water

Here's how to put it all together:

Peach Buckle:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Melt the butter in a 10 inch cast iron skillet.

Put the peaches in a bowl and sprinkle them with the granulated sugar. Let sit.

In your main mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Try to get out any large lumps in the sugar

Whisk the egg and buttermilk together and add it to the bowl, along with the melted butter and extract.

Whisk to combine, but don't overbeat.

Pour the batter into the skillet, and then top with the peach slices and any juices.

Sprinkle the top with raw or sanding sugar if you like.

Bake in the center of the oven for about 50 minutes until golden and set.

Cover loosely with foil toward the end of cooking if the top seems to be browning too quickly.

You can do a toothpick test if you like, but keep in mind that a buckle, like a brownie, is best when moist inside and not over baked.

Serve warm with topping of your choice.

To make the whipped sour cream topping, whip the sour cream, heavy cream, and sugar until it holds soft peaks.

Peach Tea:

Bring syrup ingredients to boil. Then reduce heat to medium.

Crush peach slices as you stir to dissolve sugar.

Turn off heat cover and let sit for 30 minutes.

Boil water and brew tea letting steep 5 minutes.

Remove tea bags and refrigerate tea.

Strain syrup through a fine strainer to remove fruit pieces.

Add syrup to tea and serve over ice.

