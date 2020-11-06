x
Try Chef Kevin Belton's shrimp Caesar pasta salad with eggless Caesar dressing

During this time of year, the weather calls for a lighter kind of meal, but this eggless Ceasar salad dressing recipe is tasty all year long.

NEW ORLEANS — With the heat and the humidity this time of year, a light meal is always great to keep you going without bogging you down. 

Here's what you'll need and how to put it all together.

Dressing:

  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. anchovy paste
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
  • 1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper
  • 8 oz. uncooked pasta, such as rotini or penne
  • 2 hearts of Romaine
  • 1 lb. shrimp, cooked
  • Croutons and Parmesan cheese, for serving

In a medium bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire, mayonnaise, minced garlic and anchovy paste until combined. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and pepper then set the dressing aside while you make the salad.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large serving bowl.

Cut the Romaine hearts into 1-inch pieces then add them and shrimp to the bowl with the pasta.

Add the prepared dressing and toss to combine. Add the croutons, and garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately or refrigerate covered until ready to serve.

