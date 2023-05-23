Chef Kevin Recipes: Alligator Sauce Piquant and Fried Gator Bites

An alligator on the beach inspired Chef Belton to cook up these alligator dishes.

NEW ORLEANS — Alligator Sauce Piquant

Ingredients

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. all-purpose seasoning

1 pound alligator meat, cubed

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 ⁄ 4 cup tomato paste

4 cups chicken stock

4 bay leaves

1⁄4 teaspoon white pepper

1⁄2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Rice cooked for serving

Directions

In a large skillet, heat oil and stir in flour to make a roux, cooking flour to a dark peanut butter color. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper; sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic, seasoning, and alligator and sauté for 3 minutes. Add salt, tomato paste, stock, bay leaves, and pepper. Stir well and simmer for 30–40 minutes, covered. Stir occasionally. Add parsley and serve over rice.

Fried Gator Bites

Ingredients

1½ pounds alligator meat

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1½ cups buttermilk

1½ Tbsp. Creole mustard

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

1-2 large eggs

2½ cups flour

2 Tbsp. corn starch

3 cups vegetable oil

Directions

Pat the alligator meat dry with a clean paper towel and cut the meat into chunks. Place the alligator meat in a medium bowl and season with the Creole seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, hot sauce, and toss to coat evenly. Cover and allow to sit for at least 15-20 minutes at room temperature.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet or a deep fryer to 350 degrees.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, mustard, and eggs. In another bowl, add the all-purpose flour, corn starch, and season with a little more Creole seasoning.

Dip the alligator meat chunks in the all-purpose flour and shake off the excess. Place the meat into the buttermilk mixture and shake off excess, and re-dip in flour.

Add the alligator into the cast-iron skillet or fryer in small batches, do not overcrowd the skillet.

Cook the alligator meat, turning occasionally, until golden brown and cooked through about 8 minutes. Reduce heat if needed so the oil doesn’t get too hot.