Chef Kevin Recipes: Alligator Sauce Piquant and Fried Gator Bites

Alligator Sauce Piquant
Ingredients
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 cup bell pepper, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 Tbsp. all-purpose seasoning
1 pound alligator meat, cubed
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 ⁄ 4 cup tomato paste
4 cups chicken stock
4 bay leaves
1⁄4 teaspoon white pepper
1⁄2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Rice cooked for serving
Directions
In a large skillet, heat oil and stir in flour to make a roux, cooking flour to a dark peanut butter color. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper; sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic, seasoning, and alligator and sauté for 3 minutes. Add salt, tomato paste, stock, bay leaves, and pepper. Stir well and simmer for 30–40 minutes, covered. Stir occasionally. Add parsley and serve over rice.
Fried Gator Bites
Ingredients
1½ pounds alligator meat
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1½ cups buttermilk
1½ Tbsp. Creole mustard
1 Tbsp. hot sauce
1-2 large eggs
2½ cups flour
2 Tbsp. corn starch
3 cups vegetable oil
Directions
Pat the alligator meat dry with a clean paper towel and cut the meat into chunks. Place the alligator meat in a medium bowl and season with the Creole seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, hot sauce, and toss to coat evenly. Cover and allow to sit for at least 15-20 minutes at room temperature.
Heat the vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet or a deep fryer to 350 degrees.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, mustard, and eggs. In another bowl, add the all-purpose flour, corn starch, and season with a little more Creole seasoning.
Dip the alligator meat chunks in the all-purpose flour and shake off the excess. Place the meat into the buttermilk mixture and shake off excess, and re-dip in flour.
Add the alligator into the cast-iron skillet or fryer in small batches, do not overcrowd the skillet.
Cook the alligator meat, turning occasionally, until golden brown and cooked through about 8 minutes. Reduce heat if needed so the oil doesn’t get too hot.
Remove when cooked to a serving plate lined with paper towels.