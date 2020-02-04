White Bread recipe

For the bread Maker-Rich and delicious sandwich bread that is great for sandwiches.

Ingredients

3/4 cup lukewarm water

2 1/2 Tbsp. butter (you can also use margarine)

1 egg

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tsp. salt

3 cups all-purpose flour (or bread flour if you are lucky enough to have that)

1/4 cup nonfat dry milk

1 1/2 tsp. yeast

Directions

All ingredients must be put into the bread maker in order from top down. This makes a 1.5 pound load. Set the machine on the basic setting. I set my machine to medium color but that is a matter of preference.

No Yeast Beer Bread

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. sea salt

1/4 cup honey (I’m using 1/2 cup of brown sugar because I don’t have honey)

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

1/4 cup butter, melted



Directions:

Preheat oven. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt until combined. Slowly pour the beer and honey into the flour mixture, and stir until combined.

Add the butter. Pour half of the melted butter into the bottom of a 9x5 bread loaf pan brush it around to grease the inside of the pan. Add the batter and spread it out in an even layer. Then brush the remaining melted butter evenly on top of the batter.

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick or knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove and transfer the pan to a wire baking rack let the bread cool for at least 10 minutes.

Slice with a bread knife. Serve warm