Chef Kevin's Eggs Benedict Quiche recipe

NEW ORLEANS —
Eggs Benedict Quiche with Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 deep dish style frozen 9 inch pie crust
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk, or heavy cream
- 1 cup sharp white cheddar, shredded
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 3 Tbsp. cilantro, minced
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. white pepper
- 5 oz. ham or Canadian bacon, cut in small dice
Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. Creole mustard
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- salt to taste
Directions
- Set oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a pie plate.
- Whisk or blend the eggs with the milk or cream until completely combined. Stir in the cheeses, onions, cilantro, ham or bacon, salt, and pepper.
- Set crust on a baking sheet, this helps to get it into the oven without spilling, and catches any potential drips during baking.
- Pour the egg mixture into the crust, and arrange everything evenly. Make sure you have a few bits of meat showing at the top.
- Bake for about 40-50 minutes, or until the quiche has puffed up a bit, and turned golden. It should be just set in the middle. You can use a toothpick to test.
- Let cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing.
Hollandaise Sauce
- To make the hollandaise sauce, put the egg yolks, lemon juice, and mustard, into a blender. Turn it on to blend the yolks.
- Then take the hot melted butter and, while the blender is on, drizzle it slowly through the top.
- The sauce should be thickened by the time you finish pouring in the butter. If it's too thick, you can thin it with some warm water. Add salt to taste.
- You can place hollandaise sauce into a jar and place the jar in warm water to keep warm, or gently reheat the hollandaise sauce in the microwave, start with 15 seconds and proceed with caution, stirring well in between microwave bursts.
- Serve over sliced quiche.
RELATED: Seafood and dessert crepe recipes