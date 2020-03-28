Ravioli Soup
1 Tbsp. olive oil 1 lb. lean ground beef
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 Tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1 large onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 Tbsp. fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried
6 oz. tomato paste
2 tomatoes chopped
5 cups stock
8 ounces mini Ravioli
Grated Parmesan cheese for serving
Fresh basil, green onions, parsley for serving
Directions
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil and add the ground beef with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook until browned, breaking it up as it cooks with a wooden spoon for 4-5 minutes
Add the chopped onions and garlic, and cook for 2-3 minutes until the onions soften and become fragrant.
Add the fresh basil, tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, and stock mixing to combine. Bring to a boil. Then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the ravioli and cook for 5-8 minutes, until the pasta is tender. Add more stock if the pasta absorbs too much of the liquid.
Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, green onions, and parsley if desired.