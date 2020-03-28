Ravioli Soup

1 Tbsp. olive oil 1 lb. lean ground beef

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried

6 oz. tomato paste

2 tomatoes chopped

5 cups stock

8 ounces mini Ravioli

Grated Parmesan cheese for serving

Fresh basil, green onions, parsley for serving

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil and add the ground beef with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook until browned, breaking it up as it cooks with a wooden spoon for 4-5 minutes

Add the chopped onions and garlic, and cook for 2-3 minutes until the onions soften and become fragrant.

Add the fresh basil, tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, and stock mixing to combine. Bring to a boil. Then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the ravioli and cook for 5-8 minutes, until the pasta is tender. Add more stock if the pasta absorbs too much of the liquid.

Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, green onions, and parsley if desired.