Cinco de Mayo recipes: Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 4 chicken thighs, boneless, cut into 1-inch strips
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, finely diced
- 1 carrot, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
- 1 (14 oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 (14 oz.) can black beans, drained
- 1 cup corn
Toppings:
- tortilla chips, broken into small pieces
- fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- lime, thinly sliced
- sour cream
- avocado, thinly sliced
- cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions:
- In a medium stockpot or dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes until the hot oil is sizzling hot.
- Season chicken, add to pot and sauté until cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Break the chicken into smaller pieces using a wooden spatula.
- Add onions, bell pepper, garlic, jalapeño and carrot. Stir well to combine and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in salt, paprika, cumin and crushed red pepper.
- Add tomatoes, chicken stock, black beans and corn. Stir occasionally and bring the soup to a boil, about 5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve immediately in a soup bowl and top with tortilla, cilantro, lime, sour cream, avocado and cheddar cheese or any combination of these toppings that you like.