x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Cinco de Mayo recipes: Chicken Tortilla Soup

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Chef Belton shares his Chicken Tortilla soup recipe.
Credit: Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —

Ingredients: 

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 4 chicken thighs, boneless, cut into 1-inch strips
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, finely diced
  • 1 carrot, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
  • 1 (14 oz.) can crushed tomatoes
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 (14 oz.) can black beans, drained
  • 1 cup corn

Toppings:

  • tortilla chips, broken into small pieces
  • fresh cilantro, finely chopped
  • lime, thinly sliced
  • sour cream
  • avocado, thinly sliced
  • cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

  • In a medium stockpot or dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes until the hot oil is sizzling hot.
  • Season chicken, add to pot and sauté until cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Break the chicken into smaller pieces using a wooden spatula.
  • Add onions, bell pepper, garlic, jalapeño and carrot. Stir well to combine and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in salt, paprika, cumin and crushed red pepper.
  • Add tomatoes, chicken stock, black beans and corn. Stir occasionally and bring the soup to a boil, about 5 minutes.
  • Reduce heat to medium and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Serve immediately in a soup bowl and top with tortilla, cilantro, lime, sour cream, avocado and cheddar cheese or any combination of these toppings that you like.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Black Restaurant Accelerator Program