Citrus Honey Apple Coleslaw recipe from the Southern Food & Beverage Museum

Chef Dee Lavigne from SOFAB has the recipe for coleslaw with a kick.

NEW ORLEANS — Coleslaw Vegetables:

1 cup green cabbage, thinly sliced

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 medium sized apple, thinly sliced (Honey crisp recommended)

1 cup broccoli, shredded

1 cup carrots, shredded

1 cup red bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup green onions, sliced

¼ cup cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Citrus Honey Dressing

Ingredients:

1 small shallot, finely chopped

¾ cup olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all the dressing ingredients in a small jar; season vinaigrette to taste with salt and pepper. Shake to blend.

Add all the vegetables to a large bowl and pour dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat them well.

