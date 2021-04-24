Citrus Honey Apple Coleslaw recipe from the Southern Food & Beverage Museum

NEW ORLEANS — Coleslaw Vegetables:
1 cup green cabbage, thinly sliced
1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
1 medium sized apple, thinly sliced (Honey crisp recommended)
1 cup broccoli, shredded
1 cup carrots, shredded
1 cup red bell pepper, thinly sliced
½ cup green onions, sliced
¼ cup cilantro leaves, finely chopped
Citrus Honey Dressing
Ingredients:
1 small shallot, finely chopped
¾ cup olive oil
¼ cup white wine vinegar
2 tablespoon honey
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Combine all the dressing ingredients in a small jar; season vinaigrette to taste with salt and pepper. Shake to blend.
Add all the vegetables to a large bowl and pour dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat them well.
---
For more information about the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, visit: southernfood.org.