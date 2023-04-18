Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Almond Amaretto Pound Cake, Almond Cookie Amaretto Shots

Almond Amaretto Pound Cake made with homemade Amaretto

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar + 1 Tbsp.

1 cup vodka

1 Tbsp. almond extract

1 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

In a medium pan, add the water, granulated sugar and brown sugar. Mix to combine. Cook over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugars.

Bring the mixture to a boil; if all the sugar has dissolved, remove the pan from the heat. Set aside and let the hot syrup cool for 10-15 minutes.

To the cooled mixture, add the vodka, almond extract, and vanilla extract. Mix well, to combine.

Pour amaretto into a clean bottle using a funnel. Place cork or a top on the bottle to seal it. Store in pantry or cool, dark place.

Almond Amaretto Pound Cake

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 Tbsp. white vinegar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup butter, softened

2 3/4 cup white sugar

4 large eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. almond extract

1/4 cup amaretto

Amaretto Sauce

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup white sugar

1/3 cup half & half

3 Tbsp. amaretto

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 10-inch bundt pan with baking spray or butter and flour it. Set aside.

In small bowl, whisk together milk and vinegar. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In large bowl of stand mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla and almond until well combined. Beat in flour mixture alternating with milk and amaretto.

Pour batter into prepared bundt pan. Bake for 60 to 75 minutes, until center is set and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow cake to cool completely in bundt pan before inverting onto cake plate.

Combine the butter, brown sugar and white sugar in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until smooth. Add the cream and amaretto and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.5

Serve pound cake warm drizzled with amaretto sauce.

Almond Cookie Amaretto Shots

Ingredients

2 oz. RumChata

1 oz. amaretto

Ice

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, combine the RumChata and amaretto.

Add ice and shake to chill.