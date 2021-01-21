Crispy fried catfish and potato salad from Chef Kevin Belton

Ingredients
6 lbs. catfish fillets
1 cup buttermilk
4 cups vegetable oil or lard for frying
Cornmeal Mix:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup cornstarch
1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal
2 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning
1 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions
Rinse fish fillets under cold water, cut into 2-inch wide strips; place in a large bowl.
Cover fish with buttermilk and mix with hands, cover and refrigerate. Let soak for 30 minutes to an hour before frying.
In a large zip top bag, combine flour, cornstarch, cornmeal, Creole seasoning, garlic powder and black pepper.
Heat oil in a large iron skillet over medium-high heat to about 400 degrees.
Drain buttermilk from the fish. Drop 3 to 4 pieces into the cornmeal mixture and coat each piece well.
Fry fish pieces for 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
Remove from hot oil and drain on paper towels or brown paper bags.
Serve hot.
Basic Potato Salad
2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, diced
1 Tbsp. yellow or Creole mustard
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1/2 cup green onions, sliced
6 eggs, hard boiled and chopped
Creole seasoning, to taste
kosher salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
paprika for garnish
Directions
Boil and drain potatoes.
Place them in a large bowl and stir in mustard, and mayonnaise mixing well.
Fold in parsley, green onions, eggs, then season with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Sprinkle paprika over the top and serve.