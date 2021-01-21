x
Food

Crispy fried chicken and potato salad from Chef Kevin Belton

Crispy Fried Catfish and a lil lagniappe to help make it a delicious day! Pass the hot sauce and lemon!

Ingredients

6 lbs. catfish fillets

1 cup buttermilk

4 cups vegetable oil or lard for frying

Cornmeal Mix:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornstarch 

1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal

2 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning 

1 tsp. garlic powder 

2 tsp. ground black pepper

Directions

Rinse fish fillets under cold water, cut into 2-inch wide strips; place in a large bowl.

Cover fish with buttermilk and mix with hands, cover and refrigerate. Let soak for 30 minutes to an hour before frying.

In a large zip top bag, combine flour, cornstarch, cornmeal, Creole seasoning, garlic powder and black pepper.

Heat oil in a large iron skillet over medium-high heat to about 400 degrees.

Drain buttermilk from the fish. Drop 3 to 4 pieces into the cornmeal mixture and coat each piece well.

Fry fish pieces for 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

Remove from hot oil and drain on paper towels or brown paper bags.

Serve hot. 

Basic Potato Salad 

2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, diced

1 Tbsp. yellow or Creole mustard 

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup parsley, chopped 

1/2 cup green onions, sliced 

6 eggs, hard boiled and chopped 

Creole seasoning, to taste 

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

paprika for garnish

Directions

Boil and drain potatoes. 

Place them in a large bowl and stir in mustard, and mayonnaise mixing well. 

Fold in parsley, green onions, eggs, then season with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper. 

Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Sprinkle paprika over the top and serve.

