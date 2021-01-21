Crispy fried chicken and potato salad from Chef Kevin Belton

Crispy Fried Catfish and a lil lagniappe to help make it a delicious day! Pass the hot sauce and lemon!

Ingredients

6 lbs. catfish fillets

1 cup buttermilk

4 cups vegetable oil or lard for frying

Cornmeal Mix:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal

2 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. ground black pepper

Directions

Rinse fish fillets under cold water, cut into 2-inch wide strips; place in a large bowl.

Cover fish with buttermilk and mix with hands, cover and refrigerate. Let soak for 30 minutes to an hour before frying.

In a large zip top bag, combine flour, cornstarch, cornmeal, Creole seasoning, garlic powder and black pepper.

Heat oil in a large iron skillet over medium-high heat to about 400 degrees.

Drain buttermilk from the fish. Drop 3 to 4 pieces into the cornmeal mixture and coat each piece well.

Fry fish pieces for 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

Remove from hot oil and drain on paper towels or brown paper bags.

Serve hot.

Basic Potato Salad

2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, diced

1 Tbsp. yellow or Creole mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

6 eggs, hard boiled and chopped

Creole seasoning, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

paprika for garnish

Directions

Boil and drain potatoes.

Place them in a large bowl and stir in mustard, and mayonnaise mixing well.

Fold in parsley, green onions, eggs, then season with Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper.