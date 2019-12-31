NEW ORLEANS — 2020 crept closer to south Louisiana with every passing second on Tuesday.

Many of us in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast will welcome the new year with sights you won’t see sliding down a pole in any other time zone.

We begin this countdown in New Orleans.

5. Fleur-de-lis

At midnight, those of you who gather along the riverfront will see a giant fleur-de-lis drop.

It's recognized throughout the world as a symbol of New Orleans, and it's something you won't see anywhere else.

4. Pinecone

We drop into downtown Covington for our next oddball.

The Northshore is known for nature and pine trees, and the historic Southern Hotel uses that reputation as the inspiration for its silver pinecone.

3. Beach ball

Many of us travel to Florida for its snow-white beaches, and the folks in the Sunshine State know that.

In honor of that, Panama City Beach will bounce in 2020 as it lowers an 800-pound beach ball.

2. Moon Pie

Moon Pies are a popular throw from floats, and a giant, 350-pound Moon Pie will fall -- slower than one that comes from a rider's hand -- in downtown Mobile at the stroke of midnight.

1. Oyster

Finally, we head to Bay St. Louis, where the city will begin 2020 on the half shell. An oyster dropping is the start of a new tradition.

It'll take 45 seconds for the Styrofoam oyster to make its way down the pole -- and when it reaches the bottom, fireworks will light up the sky.

