Deep Dish pizza and sauce from Chef Kevin Belton

No Cook Pizza Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. honey
- ½ tsp. pepper flakes
Directions
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until combined.
- Pour sauce into a fine mesh strainer and let the excess liquid drain out.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to one month.
- This makes enough sauce for about 2 pizzas, depending on size.
CRUST
ingredients
- 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 package Yeast 2 1/4 teaspoons
- 1 1/2 tsp. sugar
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 2/3 cup very warm water (120 to 130 degrees)
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
TOPPINGS
- 1-2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
- Black olives, bell peppers, onions, artichoke hearts
- 1/2 to 1 cup pizza sauce
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Combine 1 cup flour, undissolved yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl.
- Place water in a measuring cup or bowl that is microwave safe. Heat until it reaches 120-130 degrees. Add the oil to the water mixture.
- Add water mixture to flour and mix until well blended, about 1 minute. Gradually add enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Dough should form a ball and will be slightly sticky.
- Knead on a floured surface, adding additional flour if necessary, until smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes. Let dough rest for 10 minutes.
- Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press your pizza dough into the prepared pan.
- Spread with mozzarella cheese. Top with desired toppings, pizza sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Bake on lowest oven rack for about 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and crust is browned.
Boudin Pizza
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 4 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1/2 cup Creole mustard
- 1/4 cup cane syrup, extra for drizzle
- 1 cup onion, sliced thin
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1 cup green onions, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2 cups boudin
Ingredients
- Brush dough with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt.
- In a small bowl, mix garlic, Creole mustard and cane syrup.
- Mix well and spread over dough.
- Cover dough with mozzarella, onions, green onions and Creole seasoning.
- Place 1-inch pinches of boudin over the top and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and cheese melts. Drizzle with a thin stream of cane syrup and serve.