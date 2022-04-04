x
Food

Deep Dish pizza and sauce from Chef Kevin Belton

Chef Kevin has a recipe for homemade sauce and crust and is making two kinds of deep dish.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

NEW ORLEANS —

No Cook Pizza Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes 
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. red wine vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • ½ tsp. pepper flakes

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until combined.
  • Pour sauce into a fine mesh strainer and let the excess liquid drain out.
  • Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to one month.
  • This makes enough sauce for about 2 pizzas, depending on size.

CRUST

ingredients

  • 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 package Yeast 2 1/4 teaspoons
  • 1 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 2/3 cup very warm water (120 to 130 degrees)
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil

TOPPINGS

  • 1-2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded 
  • Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon 
  • Black olives, bell peppers, onions, artichoke hearts 
  • 1/2 to 1 cup pizza sauce 
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 
  • Combine 1 cup flour, undissolved yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl.
  • Place water in a measuring cup or bowl that is microwave safe. Heat until it reaches 120-130 degrees. Add the oil to the water mixture.
  • Add water mixture to flour and mix until well blended, about 1 minute. Gradually add enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Dough should form a ball and will be slightly sticky.
  • Knead on a floured surface, adding additional flour if necessary, until smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes. Let dough rest for 10 minutes.
  • Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press your pizza dough into the prepared pan.
  • Spread with mozzarella cheese. Top with desired toppings, pizza sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  • Bake on lowest oven rack for about 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and crust is browned.

Boudin Pizza

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil 
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt 
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced 
  • 1/2 cup Creole mustard 
  • 1/4 cup cane syrup, extra for drizzle
  • 1 cup onion, sliced thin 
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated 
  • 1 cup green onions, sliced 
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 2 cups boudin

Ingredients

  • Brush dough with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. 
  • In a small bowl, mix garlic, Creole mustard and cane syrup. 
  • Mix well and spread over dough. 
  • Cover dough with mozzarella, onions, green onions and Creole seasoning.
  • Place 1-inch pinches of boudin over the top and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and cheese melts. Drizzle with a thin stream of cane syrup and serve. 

