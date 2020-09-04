Despite being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the happiest place on earth is finding ways to help you taste the magic from your very own home.

Throughout quarantine, Disney Parks has been releasing recipes for some of its signature treats like churros on its official Disney Parks blog. It was only a matter of time that the parks would let its fans know how to make its famous frozen pineapple treat, dole whip, on its Disney Parks app.

The best part? It's super simple to make!

Disney's Dole Whip recipe:

For one serving, here's what you'll need:

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

4 oz. of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

Steps:

Add all ingredients into a blender until it's a thick drink Add a swirl and you're done!

Of course, dole whip at the Disney Parks is usually dairy-free. In response, Dole, the fruit company released its own recipe that doesn't require ice cream.

Dole's Dole Whip recipe:

What you'll need:

1 cup pineapple juice frozen

1 banana, peeled and frozen

2 and 1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/4 to 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage

Steps:

Add all ingredients into a blender until smooth

Enjoy!

RELATED: Looking for a Disney-themed snack? How about a churro?