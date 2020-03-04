NEW ORLEANS — You can restock some essentials this weekend without leaving the comfort of your car.

The Crescent City Farmers Market partnered with Parkway Bakery to setup a drive-thru market that will run on Sunday, April 5 to enable social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-thru setup outside Parkway Bakery in Mid-city will allow you to avoid some contact with the public, while picking up fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, eggs and baked goods.

you must submit a pre-order online before you show up to grab items.

Pick-ups will run from 9 a.m. - noon.

Vendors will include:

· Brickwall Farms with hydroponic lettuce, frissé, and greens;

· Honest Foods Co. with artisan bread loaves;

· Indian Springs Farmers Association, a co-op comprised of over 30 member growers;

· Isabel’s Tamales and Produce with homemade tamales, salsa, and fresh produce;

· Johndale Farms with fresh Ponchatoula strawberries;

· Mycelium Express with assorted mushrooms;

· Nut N Seedy with whole grain GraNOLA;

· Our Family Farm with farm eggs, beef, lamb and goat;

· Peeps Farms with farm eggs;

· Pete & Clara's Seafood with fish fillets and whole or peeled shrimp;

· Pickled NOLA with assorted pickled vegetables;

· Powers Beekeepers with local honey;

· T&R dairy with milk, aged cheeses, butter and yogurt;

· Things ‘n Stuff with assorted jams, jellies and preserves; and

· Tomott's Cajun Growers with hydroponically grown tomatoes.

