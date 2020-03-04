NEW ORLEANS — You can restock some essentials this weekend without leaving the comfort of your car.
The Crescent City Farmers Market partnered with Parkway Bakery to setup a drive-thru market that will run on Sunday, April 5 to enable social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-thru setup outside Parkway Bakery in Mid-city will allow you to avoid some contact with the public, while picking up fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, eggs and baked goods.
you must submit a pre-order online before you show up to grab items.
Pick-ups will run from 9 a.m. - noon.
Vendors will include:
· Brickwall Farms with hydroponic lettuce, frissé, and greens;
· Honest Foods Co. with artisan bread loaves;
· Indian Springs Farmers Association, a co-op comprised of over 30 member growers;
· Isabel’s Tamales and Produce with homemade tamales, salsa, and fresh produce;
· Johndale Farms with fresh Ponchatoula strawberries;
· Mycelium Express with assorted mushrooms;
· Nut N Seedy with whole grain GraNOLA;
· Our Family Farm with farm eggs, beef, lamb and goat;
· Peeps Farms with farm eggs;
· Pete & Clara's Seafood with fish fillets and whole or peeled shrimp;
· Pickled NOLA with assorted pickled vegetables;
· Powers Beekeepers with local honey;
· T&R dairy with milk, aged cheeses, butter and yogurt;
· Things ‘n Stuff with assorted jams, jellies and preserves; and
· Tomott's Cajun Growers with hydroponically grown tomatoes.
