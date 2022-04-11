x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Easter Ham and sides from Chef Kevin Belton

The chef has a tasty Easter dinner that you can make for the holiday.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

NEW ORLEANS —

Holiday Spiral Ham and Glaze

Directions

  • One 8-lb spiral-sliced ham
  • Let your wrapped ham sit on the counter for about an hour.
  • Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Line two pieces of foil in different directions on top of a large baking sheet. Remove all the packaging from the ham and discard. Place the ham on top of the foil.
  • Pull up the sides of the foil and wrap the ham gently, not too tight using additional foil if necessary.
  • Place the ham in the oven and bake it for approximately 18 minutes per pound, opening the foil to baste with the juices a couple of times during cooking.
  • Remove from the oven and baste once more with the juices.

Peach-Jalapeño Ham Glaze

Ingredients

1/2 cup peach jam
2 Tbsp. jalapeño, finely chopped

Directions
In small bowl, stir together jam and jalapeño chiles. Brush over ham the last 45 minutes of baking.

Greens

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 lbs. leafy greens
  • 6 pieces of bacon, sliced
  • 1/2 onion, sliced
  • 1 leek, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 2 tsp.  kosher salt
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp.  white pepper
  • Hot sauce to taste
  • 1/3 cup white vinegar
  • 4 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  • Clean greens of thick stems and rinse thoroughly. Tear into small strips by hand.
  • I’m a large pot over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until fat is rendered and bacon slices are limp, about 8 min.
  • Add onion, leeks, and sauté until translucent, about 3 min. Add garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, sugar, pepper and hot sauce and continue to cook for about 2 minutes. Add vinegar and simmer until mixture reduces, about 3 minutes.
  • Add the greens and stock, bring to a boil for about 1 min. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 45 minutes until greens are tender and juicy. If the juices come out to quickly, add a bit of water. Adjust the seasoning and water to taste.

Root Veggie Crumble

Crumble ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 Tbsp. butter, at room temperature
  • Pinch of smoked paprika
  • Kosher salt, to taste

Veggies:

  • 4 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into rounds
  • 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into cubes
  • 1 lb. carrots, peeled and cut into sticks
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 tsp. thyme
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • Black pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  • Combine the brown sugar, pecans, flour, butter, paprika and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl and mash with a fork. 
  • Spread the mixture on the baking sheet and bake until everything has melted together and the crumble is golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. 
  • Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Use your hands to crumble the mixture and set aside.
  • Combine the sweet potatoes, squash, carrots, oil, thyme, Creole seasoning, salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl and toss. 
  • Divide the vegetables between 2 baking sheets, spread them in an even layer and roast, stirring the pans halfway through, until the vegetables are softened and golden brown in spots, 30 to 35 minutes. 
  • Transfer to a platter and top with the crumble. 

RELATED: Deep Dish pizza and sauce from Chef Kevin Belton

RELATED: Chef Kevin: Hamburger steaks with gravy and garlic mashed potatoes

More Videos

In Other News

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Guinness Beer Cheese Dip