Easter Ham and sides from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Holiday Spiral Ham and Glaze
Directions
- One 8-lb spiral-sliced ham
- Let your wrapped ham sit on the counter for about an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Line two pieces of foil in different directions on top of a large baking sheet. Remove all the packaging from the ham and discard. Place the ham on top of the foil.
- Pull up the sides of the foil and wrap the ham gently, not too tight using additional foil if necessary.
- Place the ham in the oven and bake it for approximately 18 minutes per pound, opening the foil to baste with the juices a couple of times during cooking.
- Remove from the oven and baste once more with the juices.
Peach-Jalapeño Ham Glaze
Ingredients
1/2 cup peach jam
2 Tbsp. jalapeño, finely chopped
Directions
In small bowl, stir together jam and jalapeño chiles. Brush over ham the last 45 minutes of baking.
Greens
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 lbs. leafy greens
- 6 pieces of bacon, sliced
- 1/2 onion, sliced
- 1 leek, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. white pepper
- Hot sauce to taste
- 1/3 cup white vinegar
- 4 cups chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Clean greens of thick stems and rinse thoroughly. Tear into small strips by hand.
- I’m a large pot over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until fat is rendered and bacon slices are limp, about 8 min.
- Add onion, leeks, and sauté until translucent, about 3 min. Add garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, sugar, pepper and hot sauce and continue to cook for about 2 minutes. Add vinegar and simmer until mixture reduces, about 3 minutes.
- Add the greens and stock, bring to a boil for about 1 min. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 45 minutes until greens are tender and juicy. If the juices come out to quickly, add a bit of water. Adjust the seasoning and water to taste.
Root Veggie Crumble
Crumble ingredients:
- 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 Tbsp. butter, at room temperature
- Pinch of smoked paprika
- Kosher salt, to taste
Veggies:
- 4 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into rounds
- 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into cubes
- 1 lb. carrots, peeled and cut into sticks
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. thyme
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- Black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the brown sugar, pecans, flour, butter, paprika and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl and mash with a fork.
- Spread the mixture on the baking sheet and bake until everything has melted together and the crumble is golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Use your hands to crumble the mixture and set aside.
- Combine the sweet potatoes, squash, carrots, oil, thyme, Creole seasoning, salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl and toss.
- Divide the vegetables between 2 baking sheets, spread them in an even layer and roast, stirring the pans halfway through, until the vegetables are softened and golden brown in spots, 30 to 35 minutes.
- Transfer to a platter and top with the crumble.