Emeril's sets reopening date in late summer

Emeril Lagasse has a handful of restaurants in New Orleans, two of which have reopened - Meril and Emeril's Table.

NEW ORLEANS — Emeril's restaurant, a popular staple for fine dining in New Orleans will reopen its doors August 31 for dinner service, it was announced Monday.

The restaurant has been closed due to COVID since March 2020.

"We are excited to reopen our doors at Emeril's and return to doing what we love," Lagasse explained in a news release.

Emeril's was the first owned and operated restaurant from the world famous chef. The eatery will begin accepting reservations on July 20 for the August 31 opening.

Emeril seems to be promising some newly-inspired creations on his menu for the reopening.

“We are continuing to refine and enhance the great food and service that have been the cornerstone of Emeril’s. This has been an opportunity to work closely with our purveyors, and craft a menu inspired by the bounty and traditions of South Louisiana and influenced by our international cultural experiences.” Lagasse added, “We also aim to create an environment that attracts and cultivates talent from across our industry. We believe that as a team we can have fun, work hard, enrich our lives by being of service to others, and each day strive to perfect our craft.”