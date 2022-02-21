Enchiladas and Margarita pie recipes from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Chicken Enchiladas
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 lbs. chicken, boneless and cubed
- 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles
- Creole seasoning, kosher salt and cracked black pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 8 large flour tortillas
- 3 cups Cheddar Jack-blend shredded cheese
- 1 batch red enchilada sauce
- optional toppings: fresh cilantro, chopped red onions, diced avocado, sour cream, and/or crumbled cotija cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Prepare your enchilada sauce
- Sauté the filling mixture. In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add diced chicken and green chiles, and season with a generous pinch of Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Sauté the mixture for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the chicken is cooked through. Add in the beans and stir until evenly combined. Remove pan from heat and set aside.
- To assemble the enchiladas, set up an assembly line including: tortillas, enchilada sauce, chicken mixture, and cheese.
- Lay out a tortilla, and spread two tablespoons of sauce over the surface of the tortilla.
- Add a generous spoonful of the chicken mixture in a line down the center of the tortilla, then sprinkle with 1/3 cup cheese.
- Roll up tortilla and place in a greased 9x13 baking dish.
- Assemble the remaining enchiladas.
- Then spread any remaining sauce evenly over the top of the enchiladas, followed by any extra cheese.
- Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, until the enchiladas are cooked through and the tortillas are slightly crispy on the outside.
- Transfer the baking dish to a wire baking rack.
- Serve the enchiladas immediately while they’re nice and hot and melty, garnished with lots of fresh toppings.
Frozen Margarita Pie
Ingredients
Pretzel Crust
- 3 cups pretzels, crushed (sub with graham crackers for a sweeter crust)
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 7 Tbsp. butter, melted
- zest of one lime
Creamy Tequila Lime Filling
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream, cold
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 14 oz. sweetened condesned milk
- 2-3 Tbsp. tequila blanco
- 1 tsp. lemon or lime extract,
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Optional
- crush pretzels for topping
- zest of one lime for topping
- flaky salt for topping
Directions
Line the bottom of a 9" spring form pan with parchment paper. Cut a seperate strip of parchment paper to line the side of the pan. Set aside.
- Place whole preztels in a food processor. Process until the consistency of sand. Add in the brown sugar and lime zest. Pulse to combine.
- Melt the butter in a microwave safe bowl. Stir in the melted butter. Once combined, the crust should stick together when pressed between your fingers. If not, add 1-2 tbsp more melted butter.
- Press the crust into the bottom of the lined pan. Chill in the freezer for 20 minutes while you prepare the filling.
- Pour the cold heavy cream into a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Whisk on low-medium for 1 minute. Gradually increase to medium-high until stiff peaks form. Look for a peak that doesn't collapse when the whisk is held upright.
- Using another mixing bowl, pour the sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, tequila, lime or lemon extract and salt. Using a large spoon or spatula, stir the ingredients together until well combined. Taste and adjust flavors as needed.
- Gently fold in the whipped cream into the sweetened milk filling.
- Once the filling is fully combined. Taste and adjust flavors as needed.
- Pour the filling into the chilled pretzel crust. Freeze for 2 hours. If topping with any of the suggested toppings, add them now.
- Wrap the pie with plastic wrap and freeze a minimum of 6 more hours.
- If serving within the next 24 hours pastic wrap is enough. If serving more than 24 hours later, wrap in plastic wrap and a layer of foil.
- After 8+ hours, the pie can be served. The filling should be set enough (firm, but still soft) to slice through easily. Slice and serve immediately.
- The filling consistency is dependent on how much tequila was used. If more was used, the filling will be softer. If no alcohol was used, the filling with be very firm and may require 5-10 minutes at room temperature before slicing.
- It is recommended to keep the pie frozen until ready to serve. The pie begins to "melt" about 10-20 minutes at room temperature on a warm day.
- Any unused pieces of pie should be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored in the freezer.