'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints comeback

NEW ORLEANS — To celebrate the Saints historic comeback victory Breaux Mart is making 26-10 cakes.

They are calling them Fail Cakes and they are an updated version of the 28-3 cakes that commemorated the Falcons' Super Bowl collapse.

Stephen Exnicios, assistant store manager, said Saints fans are petty.

"Oh it's petty. It's a big rivalry," Exnicios said, "Probably the biggest rivalry in the whole NFL."

The cakes are available at the Breaux Mart's Chalmette location. Breaux Mart said that four are available but you can call and order one. Pricing depends on the size and flavor you get.

Ashley Simmons, cake decorator, was starting to put the icing on the cake early Monday morning.

"It's just a joke basically. It's fun," Simmons said, "These cakes seem to be pretty hot for football season."

Exnicios said the game was 'typical.'

"The game was wild. It was unbelievable. It was a typical Atlanta-Saints game," Exnicios said.

If you ask Saints fans, it's pretty "typical" for the Falcons to blow their lead.

"Going back and forth, back and forth and we won at the last minute which was terrific," Exnicios said.

The cake celebrates the Saints come-from-behind victory over the Falcons on Sunday in which Atlanta held a 26-10 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Jameis Winston then led the team on a tremendous fourth quarter rally with two touchdown passes to Michael Thomas and then setting up Wil Lutz for the game winning field goal.

Saints fans have long trolled the Falcons for the team's 31-28 Super Bowl loss to New England where they led 28-3 late in the third quarter. Following the 26-10 blown lead to the Saints, Breaux Mart decided to add a 26-10 cake to its arsenal.

The cakes are custom made only, similar to a birthday cake, so you can place an order and the price and time it will be available will depend on the size and flavors and the amount of orders they are processing.

The Saints and Falcons have a long and bitter/friendly rivalry and this game is only going to add to the legend.

Ask for the 'Fail Cake' pic.twitter.com/6aQXVEmBYm — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) September 12, 2022