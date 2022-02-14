Fish Almondine and Almond Joy cookie recipes

NEW ORLEANS —
Almond Joy Cookies
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. almond extract
- 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
- 2 cups chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 cups almonds, dry roasted, chopped or sliced
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes..
- Beat in the eggs, vanilla extract and almond extract. Add the flour mixture and mix just until combined.
- Fold in the coconut, chocolate chips and almonds and stir until just incorporated.
- Drop the dough by rounded tablespoons on prepared baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until set.
Fish Almondine
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- 8 3-4 oz fish filets, catfish,or trout
- Creole seasoning
- 3/4 cup fish fry
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp, butter
Sauce
- 8 Tbsp. butter
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
- Using a dry pan heated over medium-high heat, toast the sliced almonds on both sides until lightly browned. Be careful not to scorch them or they will be bitter. Set aside until ready to use.
- Sprinkle both sides of the fish filets with Creole seasoning.
- Place the fish fry in a shallow dish and dredge both sides of the filets. Shake off the excess.
- Heat the oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the fish filets in batches, until they are nicely browned. Carefully turn the fish filets over and cook the other side until the fish is done. Be careful not to overcook the fish or it will be dry.
- Transfer the fish to a warm plate and tent with foil while you prepare the sauce.
- To make the sauce: Melt the butter in the same pan. Stir in the garlic, lemon juice, parsley and the toasted sliced almonds. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Place two filets on each plate (or one large filet) and spoon some sauce over each filet. Serve immediately.