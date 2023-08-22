Recipe: NOPD Chief Woodfork's Red Beans and Rice

NOPD Chief Michelle Woodfork joins Chef Kevin Belton in the WWLTV kitchen.

NOPD Interim Chief Woodfork's Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

6 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. hot sauce

2 bay leaves

2 1/2 qt. chicken, or vegetable stock

1 lb. red beans, sorted and soaked overnight

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

3 cups cooked rice (I cook rice in chicken or vegetable stock)

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

Meat options: Smoke or hot sausage, pork chops, chicken

Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery. Sauté until onion is translucent and celery is soft about 8 minutes. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute.

Add Creole seasoning and hot sauce. Mix and continue to cook for 1 minute. Add bay leaves and sauté for 1 minute.

Add stock and beans and stir until it boils about 8 minutes. Add salt and pepper and reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 1 1/2 hours. Check the pot every 20 minutes and stir to incorporate flavors.