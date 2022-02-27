x
Fried chicken and biscuits recipe for Mardi Gras from Chef Kevin Belton

You can't do better than good fried chicken and biscuits for Mardi Gras.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients

  • 2½ tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
  • 3½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for surface
  • 1 cup chilled butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, plus more, melted, for brushing
  • 1 cup chilled buttermilk

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 
  • Pulse baking powder, salt, sugar, baking soda, and 3½ cups flour in a food processor to combine. 
  • Add chilled butter and pulse until largest pieces of butter are the size of a pea.
  • Transfer to a large bowl and gradually drizzle buttermilk over top, tossing with a fork as you go to incorporate. 
  • Knead mixture a few times in bowl until a shaggy dough forms, then turn out onto a clean surface and pat into a 1"-thick square.
  • Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough into 4 pieces. 
  • Stack pieces on top of one another, sandwiching any loose dry bits of dough between layers, and press down to flatten. 
  • Lift up dough with bench scraper and dust surface with flour. 
  • Roll dough into a 1"-thick rectangle and trim a thin border around sides of dough to create clean edges. 
  • Cut into a 4x3 grid to make 12 biscuits. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing 2" apart; freeze 10 minutes.
  • Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter and place in oven. 
  • Reduce oven temperature to 400° and bake biscuits until deep golden brown on bottom and golden on top, 20–25 minutes.
  • Do Ahead: Biscuits (unbaked) can be made 1 month ahead. Freeze, uncovered, on baking sheet until solid, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Do not thaw before baking, but add a few minutes to baking time.

Chef Kev’s Fried Chicken 

BRINE

  • 6 cups cold water
  • 2 Tbsp. kosher salt
  • 4 Tbsp. sugar

Chicken recipe

  • 4 - 5 lb whole chicken cut into 8 pieces
  • 1/2 cup hot sauce 
  • 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 2 1/2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 1 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt 
  • 1 Tbsp. onion powder
  • 1 Tbsp.  garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. white pepper
  • 4 cups of oil for frying

Directions

  • Combine 6 cups cold water, 2 tbsp salt, and 4 tbsp sugar.
  • Stir until the salt and sugar dissolve.
  • Pour the brine into the zip-lock or container with the chicken.
  • Make sure that the chicken is covered with the brine.
  • Close the zip-lock/container, then place in the refrigerator overnight
  • Pour oil into a large skillet, and heat until oil reaches 350-375 degrees.
  • Drain the brine from the bowl, but do not rinse the chicken.
  • Place the chicken in a large bowl, then pour the hot sauce all over the chicken.
  • Next, combine the all purpose flour, cornstarch, and all of the seasonings
  • Pour the flour mixture into a large freezer bag, then toss in the chicken 1-2 pieces at a time.
  • Shake the bag, until the chicken is well coated with flour.
  • Remove the chicken from the bag, and shake off any excess flour.
  • Carefully add in the chicken, and fry until it's completely cooked throughout, and golden brown. 8-10 minutes for legs and wings, 10-12 minutes for breast and thighs.
  • Place the chicken on a paper towel lined plate.

