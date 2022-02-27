Fried chicken and biscuits recipe for Mardi Gras from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Buttermilk Biscuits
Ingredients
- 2½ tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp sugar
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- 3½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for surface
- 1 cup chilled butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, plus more, melted, for brushing
- 1 cup chilled buttermilk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Pulse baking powder, salt, sugar, baking soda, and 3½ cups flour in a food processor to combine.
- Add chilled butter and pulse until largest pieces of butter are the size of a pea.
- Transfer to a large bowl and gradually drizzle buttermilk over top, tossing with a fork as you go to incorporate.
- Knead mixture a few times in bowl until a shaggy dough forms, then turn out onto a clean surface and pat into a 1"-thick square.
- Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough into 4 pieces.
- Stack pieces on top of one another, sandwiching any loose dry bits of dough between layers, and press down to flatten.
- Lift up dough with bench scraper and dust surface with flour.
- Roll dough into a 1"-thick rectangle and trim a thin border around sides of dough to create clean edges.
- Cut into a 4x3 grid to make 12 biscuits. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing 2" apart; freeze 10 minutes.
- Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter and place in oven.
- Reduce oven temperature to 400° and bake biscuits until deep golden brown on bottom and golden on top, 20–25 minutes.
- Do Ahead: Biscuits (unbaked) can be made 1 month ahead. Freeze, uncovered, on baking sheet until solid, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Do not thaw before baking, but add a few minutes to baking time.
Chef Kev’s Fried Chicken
BRINE
- 6 cups cold water
- 2 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 4 Tbsp. sugar
Chicken recipe
- 4 - 5 lb whole chicken cut into 8 pieces
- 1/2 cup hot sauce
- 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 2 1/2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. onion powder
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. white pepper
- 4 cups of oil for frying
Directions
- Combine 6 cups cold water, 2 tbsp salt, and 4 tbsp sugar.
- Stir until the salt and sugar dissolve.
- Pour the brine into the zip-lock or container with the chicken.
- Make sure that the chicken is covered with the brine.
- Close the zip-lock/container, then place in the refrigerator overnight
- Pour oil into a large skillet, and heat until oil reaches 350-375 degrees.
- Drain the brine from the bowl, but do not rinse the chicken.
- Place the chicken in a large bowl, then pour the hot sauce all over the chicken.
- Next, combine the all purpose flour, cornstarch, and all of the seasonings
- Pour the flour mixture into a large freezer bag, then toss in the chicken 1-2 pieces at a time.
- Shake the bag, until the chicken is well coated with flour.
- Remove the chicken from the bag, and shake off any excess flour.
- Carefully add in the chicken, and fry until it's completely cooked throughout, and golden brown. 8-10 minutes for legs and wings, 10-12 minutes for breast and thighs.
- Place the chicken on a paper towel lined plate.