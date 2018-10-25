NEW ORLEANS -- It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, Poboy Fest!

The 12th annual Oak Street Poboy Festival takes place on Nov. 11 and will bring dozens of poboys from more than 30 vendors to the streets for one major culinary exhibition.

The festival is free to attend, but to buy poboys you'll need a $5 wristband. The money raised by those sales offset the cost of security and infrastructure, according to organizers, and part of the proceeds go to the Son of a Saint organization.

$20 fast passes are also available for those who want to skip the lines and $99 gets you the VIP pass. VIP passes get you into the upstairs VIP lounge at the Mellow Mushroom with infoor bathrooms, a private bar, specialty cocktails, food and access to the fast pass lanes.

Wristbands are available at the festival. VIP passes can be bought here.

The full festival menu:

Ajun Cajun

Softshell Crab Po-Boy…$12

Catfish Po-Boy…$8

Yakiniku Po-Boy (garlic ribeye beef)…$8

Bienvenue Bar & Grill

The Marrone Po-Boy…$9

Pecan Smoked Prime Rib, Thinly Sliced, With Smoked Gouda Cheese And Horseradish Mayo, Pressed Crispy And Served With Seasonal Vegetable Au Jus

Bang Bang Shrimp Po-Boy…$9

Fresh Gulf Shrimp Tossed In Sweet And Spicy Tiger Sauce, Topped With With Granny Smith Apple Pecan Slaw On Gendusa French Bread

Blessed Sacrament St. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church

Crawfish Boudin Po-Boy…$10

Crawfish boudin topped with “Joan of Arc” crawfish sauce drizzled with Sriracha Aioli and topped with shredded lettuce on 6 in. French Bread.

Tiger Sausage Po-Boy…$9

Blend of seasoned pork, beef and veal on 6” French Bread topped with caramelized peppers and onions and drizzled with a Crystal Hot Sauce Aioli

Eggplant Parmesan Po-Boy…$8

A vegetarian delight of breaded deep fried sliced eggplant in a zesty seasoned marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on a 6” pistolette french bread roll.

Creole Homemade Jambalaya…$5

Chicken and sausage jambalaya with plenty spice and robust taste.

Boucherie

BBQ Shrimp Po-Boy…$8

Fresh Cut French Fries with Garlicky Parmesan Cheese…$5

Specialty Po-Boy…$7

Smoked Chicken With White Bbq Sauce, Queso Chihuahua, Candied Jalapeno, And Rapini

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

Buffalo Chicken Po-Boy…$8

Cajun Nachos…$6

Bratz Y’all!

Drunk Pig Po-Boy…$9

Beer Marinated, Slow Roasted Pork, Topped With Mustard, Sauerkraut & Caramelized Onions In A Fresh Bun

King Brat Po-Boy…$9

Smoked Pork Sausage, Filled With White Cheddar, Wrapped In Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Topped With Apricot-Chili Sauce & Crispy Onions In A Fresh Bun

Nuernberger Po-Boy…$9

Zesty Pork Brat, Topped With Mustard, Sauerkraut & Caramelized Onions In A Fresh-Baked Pretzel Bun

NOLA Schnitzel Po-Boy…$10

Deep Fried, Breaded Pork Loin, Topped With Crawfish Remoulade Slaw In A Fresh Muffuletta Bun

Breads On Oak Cafe & Bakery

Shrimp & Crab Cake Po-Boy with Remoulade & Local Pear Slaw (Vegan)…$7

Sicilian Meatballs with Red Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese (Vegan)…$7

Chocolate Fudge Brownie with Toasted Local Pecans, (GF and Vegan)…$3

Pumpkin Cranberry Spice Cake (Vegan)…$3

Coconut Rosemary Cookie, (GF and Vegan)…$3

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie (Vegan)…$3

Crabby Jacks

Slow Roasted Duck Po-Boy..$8

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo…$8

Jalapeno Mac n Cheese (v)…$5

Dirty Rice…$5

Crêpes À La Cart

The Black & Gold (Bananas & Nutella Crepe)…$8

Bacon & Nutella Crepe…$8

Nutella Crepe…$7

DTB

Brisket Debris Po-Boy…$8

Provolone Fondue, Pickled Green Tomatoes, And Crispy Onions

Spicy Barbecue Shrimp Po-Boy…$8

Topped With Mirliton Slaw

Banana Beignets…$6

Filled With Brown Butter Pastry Cream.

Dunbars Creole Cuisine

Crazy Chicken Po-Boy W/ Jalapeño Hush Puppies Or French Fries…$8

Boneless Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, & Creamy Red Bean Sauce On 6in

Crawfish Bits Po-Boy W/ Jalapeño Hush Puppies Or French Fries….$10

Crawfish Patty & Crawfish Sauce, Shredded Lettuce & Pickles On 6in

Peach Cobbler…$4

French Fries or Jalapeño Hush Puppies…$3

Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ

Smoked Pork Belly & Mac Po-Boy…$11

Applewood Smoked Pork Belly Burnt End Po-Boy Topped With Our Award Winning Smoked Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

Smoked Pork Belly Burnt End Po-Boy…$9

Applewood Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends Po-Boy With House-Made Sweet & Spicy Pickles. Topped With Our Smoked Apple Butter Bbq Sauce.

Smoked Beef Brisket Po-Boy…$12

Pecan/Cherry Wood Smoked Beef Brisket Po-Boy. Topped With House-Made Sweet & Spicy Pickles. Sauce Upon Request.

Smoked Mac ‘n’ Cheese…$5

Goodfellas Seafood & Poboys

Meatball Po-Boy…$8

Crawfish Eggrolls…$8

Seafood Gumbo…$7

Fried Bread Pudding w/ Banana Foster Sauce…$7

Gulf Tacos

Belly Of The Beast Po-Boy…$9

Braised Pork Belly On A Baguette Topped With Garlic/Ginger Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Thin Fried Corn Tortilla Strips, Jalapeño Slices.

Drunk Fish Po-Boy…$9

Fresh Drum, Beer Battered And Fried On A Baguette Topped With Baja Slaw, House-Made Salsa, Thin Fried Corn Tortilla Strips, And Chingon Sauce.

LT. Dan…$9

Fresh Gulf Shrimp Fried And Tossed In Garlic Lemongrass Glaze On A Baguette, Topped With Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, And Thinly Fried Corn Tortilla Strips.

Gluten free taco options available

Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant

Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy…$11

Fried Shrimp Remoulade Po-Boy…$9

Fried Stuffed Crab Po-Boy…$9

Shrimp, Crab and Corn Bisque…$7

Baked Macaroni…$5

Live Oak Cafe

Mexican Street Corn…$6

Roasted Sweet Corn With Oregano-Chili Butter, Aioli, Cotija Cheese And Cayenne (Veg. And GF)

Cajun Street Corn…$5

Roasted Sweet Corn With Local Herb Butter And House Cajun Seasoning (Veg. And GF)

Vegan Street Corn…$6

Roasted Sweet Corn With Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil, Chili (Vegan And GF)

Sweet Potato Pie (veg.)…$6

Mahony’s Po-Boys And Seafood

Happy Pig Po-Boy…$6 For 4in., $10 For 8in.

Salt N’ Pepper Pork Shoulder, Chicory Bacon Jam, Spicy Bread & Butter Pickles And Onions, Cabbage, Jalapeno Mayo

Duck Duck Goose Po-Boy…$6 For 4in., $10 For 8in.

Roast Duck Debris, Duck Fat Citrus Aioli, Goose Fat Fried Crispy Duck Skin, Creole Slaw

Onion Rings…$5

Miss Linda The Yakamein Lady

Shrimp and Beef Yakamein…$9

Beef Only…$8

Crawfish and Shrimp Mac & Cheese…$7

Fried Bone-in Pork Chop Po-Boy Dressed…$10

Alligator Sausage Po-Boy Dressed..$10

Ms Dees Catering Cuisine

Creole Cajun Po-Boy…$9

Crabmeat And Fried Fish W/ Crabmeat Sauce

Cajun Crab Cake Po-Boy…$9

Combo with Fries…$10

Ninja

Crawfish Feta Po-Boy…$10

Fried crawfish tails, feta cheese, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Tabbouleh Po-Boy…$8

Grilled chicken breast and tabbouleh.

Ninja Waffle Fries…$9

Beer battered waffle fries, Asian Cajun popcorn glazed chicken bites, wasabi mayo, furikake, shredded nori

Bubble Waffle Egg Cake…$9

Topped with vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar, Bailey’s espresso crème, chocolate sauce

Nola Boils & Catering

Escargot Po-Boy…$10

Sautéed in signature Garlic Butter Sauce topped with baby Arugula and Parmesan cheese.

Pork Belly Deviled Egg Po-Boy…$8

Lemon Cheese Cake…$5

Sample All 3…$20

Oceana Grill

Oyster Rockefeller Po-Boy…$8

Original New Orleans Poboys

Shrimp Po-Boy with Who Dat Sauce…$8

Jambalaya…$7

Fried Shrimp & Jambalaya Combo…$10

Crawfish Nachos…$8

Parkway Bakery And Tavern

The James Brown”…$10

Slow roasted BBQ beef, Louisiana golden fried shrimp, torched pepper jack cheese with a Crystal and Tabasco infused aioli. 6 in. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Braised Lemongrass Pork Ba’nh Mi…$7

Dressed with cilantro, jalepeno, pickled carrots, cucumber and topped with a sweet chili hoisin sauce.

Red Fish Grill

BBQ Oyster Po-Boy…$10

Flash fried oysters tossed in Crystal BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, housemade blue cheese dressing.

Fried Catfish Bahn Mi…$9

Alligator hot sausage, pickled vegetables, cilantro, Gentilly Rojo aioli.

Seither’s

Voodoo Fish & Chips Po-Boy…$10

Blackened Redfish With Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce And Voodoo Zapp’s Crumbles

Shrimp Remoulade BLT Po-Boy…$10

W/ Local Creole Tomatoes, Iceberg Shred, White Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon And Scallions

Trenasse

The Muffi…$6 for 3in., $10 for 6in.

Smoked Pastrami, Chisesi Ham, Mortadella, Provolone, House Giardiniera

Crawfish Mac and Cheese…$8

Stuffed Chicken Wings(2)…$8

Mac and Wing…$10

Vaucresson Sausage Company

Creole Hot Sausage Po-Boy: 3 inch…$4

Creole Crawfish Sausage Po-Boy: 3 inch…$4

Valerie’s Snoballs

Snoballs…$5

Add condensed milk…$1

Vincent’s

Godfather Po-Boy…$10

Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and brisket topped with Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and red sauce

Corn and Crabmeat Bisque…$6

Cannoli…$5

Voleos Seafood Restaurant

Lobster Po-Boy…$12 w/a Cajun Reme Sauce

Soft Shell Shrimp Po-Boy…$10 w/a Caun/Jamaican Slaw

Cajun Surf & Turf Smothered Rabbit Po-Boy…$10 Topped w/ Fried Shrimp & Reme Sauce

Crabmeat Boudin Balls…$8 w/ Creole Mustard Sauce

Walkers BBQ

Cochon de Lait Po-Boy…3 In. For $5/6 In. For $9

Cole Slaw…$5

