NEW ORLEANS — The 7-year wait will soon be over! Hubig's pies will be returning to the metro New Orleans area, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.

The company plans to launch the return of its fruit pies, which will be manufactured at a plant in Jefferson Parish.

The iconic New Orleans company stopped producing its treats after a devastating fire in 2012 destroyed its plant in New Orleans' Faubourg Marigny.

"No one embraces traditions and good food like the people of Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said. "Hubig's pies are as unique to Louisiana as Mardi Gras, and we welcome the return of this iconic local brand with open arms and empty stomachs. We're happy to help support Hubig's Pies as it revives a great culinary tradition and creates new career opportunities in Louisiana's rich culinary heritage."

The Ramsey family owns the Hubig's brand and has been quietly working to bring back their pies since the 2012 fire.

Drew Ramsey told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate that resuming the business is still not a totally done deal. He said he doesn't yet have a facility where he can "press a button and start making pies."

The governor's press release said that Hubig's plans to begin production in 2020 with such classic flavors as apple, cherry, lemon, peach and chocolate.

The news release from the governor's office did not specify a location in Jefferson Parish but said Hubig's will jumpstart its production with a $1.37 million capital investment in a manufacturing facility. The project initially will create 14 full-time jobs, the governor's office said.

"Real estate solutions in Jefferson Parish are being finalized now, and Hubig’s LLC secured a small business loan guaranty today from the Louisiana Economic Development Corp. board that will assist the company in securing financing from Hancock Whitney Bank," said the statement. The state also offered economic incentives to Hubig's owners, including a small business loan and the state's Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.

The traditional turnover-style hand pies will be distributed in the same markets as before, ranging from the Louisiana-Texas border to the Mobile, Alabama, area.

Hubig's, familiar for its Savory Simon character who adorned packaging and the company logo, was founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas and came to New Orleans later that year, eventually spreading to nine cities. When the bakery burned in 2012, there was an outpouring of support for the beloved brand.

“We’re looking forward to our relaunch and being able to announce a more detailed timeline soon,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been a New Orleans company since the 1920s. We buy local, hire local, and our main market is Louisiana. We are eager to get Hubig's Pies back into the hands of our loyal customers. We appreciate their patience and support.”