Grilled shrimp Caesar salad recipe

Chef Dee Lavigne of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Deelightful Desserts shares this recipe for grilled shrimp Caesar salad.
3 heads of Romaine hearts, sliced lengthwise in 1/2
Olive oil for drizzling
Salt & pepper to taste
1/2 cup Caesar dressing of your choice
1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese bites or croutons
1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined with tail on
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
2 cloves minced garlic
Directions:
Heat a grill or grill pan to medium heat.
In a bowl, toss the shrimp, 1/4 cup olive oil, Creole seasoning and garlic until well coated.
Place shrimp on grill cooking on each side for about 2 minutes. Remove shrimp from grill and set aside. Without cleaning the grill, reheat to medium heat.
Drizzle Romaine hearts with olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill cut side down for 2-3 minutes until grill marks are present. Place lettuce on a platter dressing them with grilled shrimp, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and cheese bites.