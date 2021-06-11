Grilled shrimp Caesar salad recipe

Chef Dee Lavigne from the Southern Food and Beverage Museum shares the recipe.

3 heads of Romaine hearts, sliced lengthwise in 1/2

Olive oil for drizzling

Salt & pepper to taste

1/2 cup Caesar dressing of your choice

1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese bites or croutons

1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined with tail on

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons Creole seasoning

2 cloves minced garlic

Directions:

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium heat.

In a bowl, toss the shrimp, 1/4 cup olive oil, Creole seasoning and garlic until well coated.

Place shrimp on grill cooking on each side for about 2 minutes. Remove shrimp from grill and set aside. Without cleaning the grill, reheat to medium heat.