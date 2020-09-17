Happy National Apple Dumpling Day

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Apple Dumpling for National Apple Dumpling Day (because O think we could all use some sweetness right now)
1 sheet frozen puff pastry
2 small tart apples, peeled and cored
4 tsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp pecan or walnuts, chopped
1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
4 tsp. butter, divided
Glaze
3 Tbsp. confectioners' sugar
1/2 tsp. milk
1/2 tsp. lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Using a sharp knife, cut pastry sheet in half. Return half to the freezer. Thaw remaining pastry. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 14x7-in. rectangle. Cut into two 7-in. squares.
Place an apple on each square. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, nuts or raisins, and cinnamon.
Spoon into center of each apple and top each with 1 tsp butter. Gently bring up corners of pastry to center, pinch edges to seal. Place in a shallow 3-cup baking dish coated with cooking spray. Brush remaining butter over pastry.
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until apples are tender and pastry is golden brown. In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients. Drizzle over dumplings. Serve warm.