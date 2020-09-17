Happy National Apple Dumpling Day

Chef Kevin Belton is in the kitchen with a golden delicious treat to celebrate to make for the ones you love.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Apple Dumpling for National Apple Dumpling Day (because O think we could all use some sweetness right now)

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

2 small tart apples, peeled and cored

4 tsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp pecan or walnuts, chopped

1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 tsp. butter, divided

Glaze

3 Tbsp. confectioners' sugar

1/2 tsp. milk

1/2 tsp. lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Using a sharp knife, cut pastry sheet in half. Return half to the freezer. Thaw remaining pastry. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 14x7-in. rectangle. Cut into two 7-in. squares.

Place an apple on each square. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, nuts or raisins, and cinnamon.

Spoon into center of each apple and top each with 1 tsp butter. Gently bring up corners of pastry to center, pinch edges to seal. Place in a shallow 3-cup baking dish coated with cooking spray. Brush remaining butter over pastry.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until apples are tender and pastry is golden brown. In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients. Drizzle over dumplings. Serve warm.