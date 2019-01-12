HONOLULU — A man in Hawaii said he found an unexpected extra ingredient in his Starbucks order after he finished his cold brew.

His wife and he went through the Starbucks drive-thru and ordered their two drinks, according to Hawaii News Now. The man quickly drank his and found a lizard ay the bottom of the cup.

The man’s wife told Hawaii News Now her husband made himself throw up immediately because he knew how bad the bacteria lizards carry can be.

Hawaii News Now said it called and emailed Starbucks’s corporate office but haven’t heard back. The manager at the store where the couple got their coffees said the situation would be reported.

The woman posted about her husband’s situation to give other customers a heads-up, according to New York Daily News.

